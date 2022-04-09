Sheikh Russel KC face Swadhinata KS today

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will face Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the lone match of TVS Bangladesh Premier League scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

The match kicks off at 3.30 pm.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Swadhinata Krira Sangha, two lower-ranked teams of the league, are struggling for victory as the two teams are not in a comfortable position in the points table of ongoing league.

Sheikh Russel KC stand at eleventh position from ten matches with one win, four draws and five defeats while the Swadinata Krira Sangha, the bottom-ranked of the league table, have six points from ten matches with one win and three draws and six defeats Swadhinata Krira Sangha and Sheikh Russel KC, the two teams of the league, have only single winning record so far in the ongoing league.

Swadhinata Krira Sangha, who qualified in the country's top flight football for the first time this season after emerging champions in the second tier Bangladesh Championship League football, began the league positively upsetting holders Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals, but after the upset, they could not win any match.

On the other hand, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra only able to win against Saif Sporting Club in the ongoing league and they are also struggling for victory to improve their position in the league table.

It will be a good opportunity for Sheikh Russel to break the jinx because they will play the Saturday's match at their home ground. -BSS









