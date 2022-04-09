Video
Two Nigerians secure Ctg Abahani's dramatic victory in BPL

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

Chittagong Abahani managed a dramatic victory in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football as they came from behind beat Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 held on Friday at Shaheed Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
In the day's match, Nigerian defender Kehinde Yisa Anifowoshe and his compatriot Peter Ebimobowei scored one goal each for the posrt city team Chittagong Abahani Limited who trailed the first half by 0-1 goal. Forward Mohammad Al Amin scored the lone goal for Bangladesh Police Football Club.
Bangladesh Police Football Club took the early lead when Mohammad Al Amin put his side ahead in the very 2nd minute of the match.
Things were all going well with Police FC till the 83rd minute. At one stage it was seemed the match's result were going in favor of Police FC, but Chittagong Abahani staged a brilliant fight back scoring two goals in a span of two minutes secure their remarkable victory on the day.
Peter Ebimobowei restored the parity for Chittagong Abahani converting a spot kick in the 84th minute and Kehinde Yisa Anifowoshe sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Chittagong Abahani in the 86th minute of the match.
Police FC must unlucky today as despite taking early lead and maintained it almost the proceeding, they had to lose the match.
The day's win saw, the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited secured 21 points, equal with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club who have also 21 points, from 11 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their previous credit of 16 points playing the same number of outings.     -BSS


