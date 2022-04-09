Video
Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2022

Hosts toward healthy 1st innings total

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) unsuccessfully appeals for the dismissal of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton (not seen) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 8, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) unsuccessfully appeals for the dismissal of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton (not seen) during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 8, 2022. photo: AFP

South Africa are going to post a bulky total in their first innings of the last of the two-match Test series against touring Bangladesh after guest's desolate bowling attack.
Winning the toss at the St George's Park in St Petersburg, South Africa decided to bat first without altering the winning combination while Bangladesh brought two changes. Tamim Iqbal replaced Shadman Islam while left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam came in for Taskin Ahmed, who returned to home sustaining shoulder injury during the previous match.
The Proteas however, went for the lunch amassing 107 for one in the first session of the day. Skipper Dean Elgar, the man in-form, picked-up his 3rd fifty in three consecutive innings, who piled-up one-day style 70 off 89 before dismissal. Another opener Sarel Erwee departed on 24 while Keegan Petersen hoarded 64 before returning to the dugout.
The rain started when the balls rolled for 39 overs and the dazzling consumed 24 minutes as the tea-time moved 27 minutes back. The hosts however, accrued 199 runs for three wickets before the tea-break.
Tenda Bavuma picked up his fifty after tea, which is the 3rd half century among five South African batters batted so far. Bavuma was batting on 65 till the 80th over of the game when the news was being written; whereas Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten scoring 36 as South Africa were on 260 for three.
Taijul was the most successful among Bangladesh bowlers. He picked up two wickets spending 70 runs from 27 overs. Speedster Syed Khaled Ahmed took the rest one for 51 runs.
Hosts nonetheless, are 1-0 ahead in the series winning the 1st Test by 220 runs.


