Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:37 AM
Rasool five-for scripts Jamal's stunning win against Abahani

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Player of the match Parvez Rasool of Sk. Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd. photo: BCB

Indian recruit Parvez Rasool claimed 5-35 as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club secured a stunning five-wicket win against defending champions Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-4 ground on Friday.
Being sent to bat first, Abahani were wrapped up for just 177 in 45.4 overs in the face of a wily off spin of Rasool who ended with an excellent figure of 9.4.-2.29-5. Jamal raced to the victory in 48.4 overs with 182-5.
Rasool left Abahani in precarious 49-3, taking all of the first three wickets including of Hanuma Vihari (1) who scored a century and half-century in the last two matches.
Shamim Patwari, however, helped Abahani to propel past 150, hitting a 72 ball-51 with eight fours. Alongside him, Jaker Ali made a handy contribution with 32 while captain Mosaddek Hossain Saikat scored 22. Opener Munim Shahriar added 25.
Sunzamul Islam took two wickets Robiul Islam Robi snapped up one to complement Rasool's effort.
Robiul then struck an unbeaten 57 to help Jamal canter to the victory. Captain Imrul Kayes scored 26 and Saif Hassan made 24 to play a key role alongside Robiul.
Gazi's thrilling victory
In the day's other match, Gazi Group Cricketers recorded a thrilling 4-run victory over Prime Bank Cricket Club at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Opener Mehedi Maruf hammered a 140 ball-118 as Gazi Group Cricketers piled up 256-9 after being sent to bat first. No other batter however could give him adequate support with the second highest of 35 coming from Al Amin's willow. The third highest 26 came from extras.
Rejaur Rahman Raja scalped 3-78 in 10 overs while Rubel Hossain grabbed 2-39.
Prime Bank got a fine start thanks to Anamul Haque Bijoy who continued his rich vein of form, hitting yet another brilliant 85 off 100 with four fours and three sixes. He was ably supported by Indian recruit Abhimanyu Easwaran who made 57.
Thanks to the duo, Prime was on course of a facile victory but the dismissal of them sparked a collapse from which they never recovered. Rakibul Atik and Husna Habib Mehedi triggered the collapse in fact, sharing six wickets evenly as Primer Bank were restricted to 252-9.     -BSS


