EC role detrimental than govt’s deception: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Theatrics of the new Election Commissioner (EC) is more detrimental than the deception of the present government in the path of restoration of democratic government in the country."

He said this at a press conference at the party Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Friday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The new EC is just playing. He already sits with civil society and journalists. He is trying to convince them very nicely."

Fakhrul described the performance of the new EC as far more horrific than the present government's maneuvering.

He alleged that the government has formed a cell to promptly convict their front-ranking leaders across the country in 'false' cases ahead of the next general election.

He also said the government is trying to wipe out BNP by using, the police, judiciary, and the state machinery to hold a lopsided election as it did in 2014.

"Seven of our leaders and activists were sentenced to two years in jail each in a false and fictitious case filed with Mugda Police Station in 2013. It's happening all over the country," the BNP leader said. He said they have heard that the government has made a list of BNP's important leaders in different districts. "A cell has been formed to quickly dispose of the cases against those front-ranking leaders."

Fakhrul said the conviction of seven BNP leaders in a 'fabricated' case of Mugda Police Station has proved that the judiciary cannot work independently.

Regarding the Media Workers Act, the BNP Secretary General said, "Many journalists have already been killed under the Digital Security Act. Many have gone to jail for writing the truth. Now the government is going to make a new law to deprive the media workers of their rights."

"This country is now run by a completely dictatorial, authoritarian and a fascist government. If this government cannot be removed, Bangladesh will not exist in the map of the world," said Mirza Fakhrul.

"The way Russia is destroying Ukraine, the ruling Awami League was also doing the same to the opposition parties in the country," Fakhrul also alleged.

He said, "Every time the opposition came to the field with a programme, they were tortured and lawsuits were filed. A few days ago, they also filed cases against the Left Alliance's programme, arrested leaders and activists."