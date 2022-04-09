Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

EC role detrimental than govt’s deception: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Theatrics of the new Election Commissioner (EC) is more detrimental than the deception of the present government in the path of restoration of democratic government in the country."
He said this at a press conference at the party Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Friday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "The new EC is just playing. He already sits with civil society and journalists. He is trying to convince them very nicely."
Fakhrul described the performance of the new EC as far more horrific than the present government's maneuvering.
He alleged that the government has formed a cell to promptly convict their front-ranking leaders across the country in 'false' cases ahead of the next general election.
He also said the government is trying to wipe out BNP by using, the police, judiciary, and the state machinery to hold a lopsided election as it did in 2014.
"Seven of our leaders and activists were sentenced to two years in jail each in a false and fictitious case filed with Mugda Police Station in 2013. It's happening all over the country," the BNP leader said. He said they have heard that the government has made a list of BNP's important leaders in different districts. "A cell has been formed to quickly dispose of the cases against those front-ranking leaders."
Fakhrul said the conviction of seven BNP leaders in a 'fabricated' case of Mugda Police Station has proved that the judiciary cannot work independently.
Regarding the Media Workers Act, the BNP Secretary General said, "Many journalists have already been killed under the Digital Security Act. Many have gone to jail for writing the truth. Now the government is going to make a new law to deprive the media workers of their rights."
"This country is now run by a completely dictatorial, authoritarian and a fascist government. If this government cannot be removed, Bangladesh will not exist in the map of the world," said Mirza Fakhrul.
"The way Russia is destroying Ukraine, the ruling Awami League was also doing the same to the opposition parties in the country," Fakhrul also alleged.
He said, "Every time the opposition came to the field with a programme, they were tortured and lawsuits were filed. A few days ago, they also filed cases against the Left Alliance's programme, arrested leaders and activists."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC role detrimental than govt’s deception: Fakhrul
Man jailed for life for murder of British teacher of BD origin
Two drown, 3 missing in trawler capsize in Gojaria River
Covid: No death, 48 new cases in 24hrs
No need to appease any one to stay in power: Quader
Govt yet to decide on giving pvt instt teachers 100pc festival bonus
Students of the Fine Art Department of the Dhaka University
Two Korean firms appointed as consultant for CPA Bay terminal


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Dead zone in Bay of Bengal is a concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft