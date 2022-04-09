Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Man jailed for life for murder of British teacher of BD origin

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

A makeshift memorial for Sabina Nessa in the Kidbrooke area of London where she lived. photo : the new york times

A makeshift memorial for Sabina Nessa in the Kidbrooke area of London where she lived. photo : the new york times

LONDON, Apr 8: A man was jailed for life on Friday for the brutal murder of a female teacher of Bangladesh origin found dead a short walk from her London home in a killing that fuelled public anger about violence against women in Britain.
Sabina Nessa, 28, was attacked and killed after leaving her home in south London, last September to make the five-minute walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend.
She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon. Police said she had suffered a ferocious and sexually-motivated attack.
Her killer was Koci Selamaj, 36, who had travelled from his home in Eastbourne on England's south coast to the park where he had waited for an unsuspecting victim to come his way. He hit Nessa 34 times during the frenzied attack.
He pleaded guilty to Nessa's murder and on Friday was told he would serve at least 36 years in prison. "Selamaj is a dangerous and violent offender who has never shown any remorse for his heinous action," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil John. Nessa's murder prompted emotional vigils across Britain and calls for greater action to protect women from violence, coming six months after a huge public outcry when a woman was abducted, raped and murdered in south London by a police officer.     -Reuters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC role detrimental than govt’s deception: Fakhrul
Man jailed for life for murder of British teacher of BD origin
Two drown, 3 missing in trawler capsize in Gojaria River
Covid: No death, 48 new cases in 24hrs
No need to appease any one to stay in power: Quader
Govt yet to decide on giving pvt instt teachers 100pc festival bonus
Students of the Fine Art Department of the Dhaka University
Two Korean firms appointed as consultant for CPA Bay terminal


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Dead zone in Bay of Bengal is a concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft