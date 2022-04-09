Video
Two drown, 3 missing in trawler capsize in Gojaria River

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Apr 8: At least two people have been killed and three others are still missing after a trawler sank in the Gojaria River at Mehendiganj upazila in Barishal district.
The incident took place around 10:30am on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Mahenur Begum, 50, wife of Salam Hawlader, and her daughter Nasrin Begum, 25, residents of Majherchar area in the upazila.
Police said 25 passengers were going to Dorirchar Khajuria by a trawler this morning to attend Namaz-e-Janaza of a relative.
At one stage, the trawler sank due to strong wave in the river. Members of police and coast guard rescued the passengers alive apart from Mahenur and Nasrin.
Police then recovered the bodies and sent to Mehendiganj Upazila Health Complex morgue, said Mehendiganj Police Station Inspector Md Shohiduzzaman.


