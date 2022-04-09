Video
Covid: No death, 48 new cases in 24hrs

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded no death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally remained at 29,123. Some 48 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951, 995.
Besides, 660 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,887,323 and overall recovery rate at 96.69 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  0.77 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.06 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 6,238 samples. However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.


