No need to appease any one to stay in power: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the AL government doesn't need to curry favour with anyone to stay in power.

"The (next general) election will be held on time in accordance with the country's constitution. It is not the responsibility of the government to bring anyone in the election," he said.

The AL general secretary said this in a statement issued to condemn and protest the 'baseless' and 'fabricated' remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Fakhrul on Thursday alleged that the government is hobnobbing with foreigners to save itself from its own 'misdeeds.'

He said Bangladesh Awami League believes that people are the source of all power. And AL is an invincible force of emotion and undivided feeling in the heart of the people of this country, which is historically proven.

"The Awami League government does not need to curry favour with anyone to stay in power. Bangladesh Awami League knows that people's love and support is needed to do politics," said Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister.

But the power-crazy, BNP, was established through killings, coups and conspiracies and it has done nothing for the welfare of the people since its inception, said the AL leader.

"We would like to say firmly that Bangladesh Awami League or Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has no lord abroad," he said adding that the AL government guides the foreign policy in line with the cornerstone of Bangabandhu's foreign policy.

He said the interest of the people of Bangladesh is the main consideration. Bangabandhu's daughter has repeatedly been the victim of conspiracies due to her uncompromising attitude to protect the welfare of the people or the interest of the country, he added. On the other hand, their leader is living a lavish life by siphoning money off the country and fleeing abroad. "By selling the interests of the country and appointing lobbyists abroad, they want to seize power by any means in the connivance of local and foreign circles," said Quader.

About the polls, the AL leader said the entire responsibility of conducting elections lies with the Election Commission as per the law.

"We expect that all the political parties, who believe in the democratic spirit, will participate in the elections and the BNP will avoid the path of conspiracy and engage itself in the politics of public welfare," he said.

Quader said the AL is committed to upholding the democratic spirit under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina by any means and is ready to give strong response to any conspiracy. -UNB









