Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:37 AM
Govt yet to decide on giving pvt instt teachers 100pc festival bonus

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said that it is not possible to improve the quality of education without increasing the financial and social status of teachers.  
She made the remarks in response to a question from reporters at the Chandpur Circuit House on Friday morning.
The Minister said, "Government has yet to decide whether or not to give private school teachers 100 percent festival bonus."
"We have to weigh our financial capacity before taking a decision on the issue. Anyway, we will see what we can do," she told reporters during her visit to Chandpur.
She said that private teachers want their festival bonus 100 percent. In fact, no decision has been made yet. There is also the issue of the capacity of the government. So I am looking at how much can be done by combining everything.
Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Majlish, Superintendent of Police Milon Mahmud, Chandpur Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurul Islam Nazim Dewan, Chandpur Municipality Mayor Zillur Rahman Jewel and other leaders of Awami League and its affiliate's organization were present on the occasion.


