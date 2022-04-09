Two Korean firms appointed as consultant for CPA Bay terminal

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 8: Two Korean firms have been appointed for the biggest ever container terminal, Bay Terminal, of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) as consultants.

The Cabinet Committee on the Government Purchase (CCGP) at a meeting held on Thursday approved South Korean firms Kun Hwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited as consultants for the Bay Terminal.

The Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting. Those firms will work as consultants for the project at a cost of Tk126.50 crore.

The CPA had taken up a project for construction of three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal in 2013.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties - one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers. Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry has decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetties of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The CPA has selected the consultants for one terminal to be implemented by CPA.

The PPP authority is now evaluating the proposals for appointment of Transaction Adviser for two terminals to be implemented under the PPP. The World Bank is interested to finance the construction of Break Water and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal.

According to the CPA sources, more than 1600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal. Moreover, nearly 1000 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.

The proposed Bay Terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.

It is expected that the feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 which is expected to be completed in 2026.

The CPA had taken up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals.

The construction of the Bay Terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times.

Sources said the Bay Terminal was proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.











