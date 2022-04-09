Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Help all reach vaccination targets, Hasina urges COVAX summit

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

Help all reach vaccination targets, Hasina urges COVAX summit

Help all reach vaccination targets, Hasina urges COVAX summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday called upon the development partners to increase their contributions and vaccines to COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) for helping all countries reach vaccination targets as some still remain far behind.
"I call upon all stakeholders to work together to help reach vaccination targets in all countries. I also urge the development partners to increase their contributions and vaccines to COVAX AMC," she said.
She made the plea in a video statement at COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) Summit organised by Germany and GAVI.
Hasina reiterated that Covid vaccines should be considered a global public good.
"Unfortunately, there are some countries who still remain far from achieving their vaccination targets. These countries deserve special attention and support from the international community," she said.
She also ensured the world that Bangladesh  is ready to do its part to ensure vaccine equity and committed to working always with GAVI and Covax AMC.
The prime minister said that COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for international cooperation to respond effectively to public health emergencies.
In this connection, she said that the COVAX Facility has offered a global platform for the purpose.
"We must support this platform with necessary resources and expertise to deal with future pandemics," she said.
The PM said that the impact of the pandemic could have been devastating in Bangladesh if the country did not have a strong healthcare system.
"Throughout the pandemic, we were able to keep the infection at tolerable level and now we see a drastic fall in the infection," she said.
So far, the prime minister said that Bangladesh has vaccinated more than 90 percent of the target population at free of cost.
"Our longstanding partnership with GAVI has been critical in achieving this success," she added.
She also sought continued support from the COVAX AMC mechanism.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, President of Senegal Macky Sall and Chair of Gavi Board Prof. José Manuel Barroso delivered statements at the opening session, while Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Tunisia's Prime Minister Najla Bouden and UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres also delivered video messages.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC role detrimental than govt’s deception: Fakhrul
Man jailed for life for murder of British teacher of BD origin
Two drown, 3 missing in trawler capsize in Gojaria River
Covid: No death, 48 new cases in 24hrs
No need to appease any one to stay in power: Quader
Govt yet to decide on giving pvt instt teachers 100pc festival bonus
Students of the Fine Art Department of the Dhaka University
Two Korean firms appointed as consultant for CPA Bay terminal


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Dead zone in Bay of Bengal is a concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft