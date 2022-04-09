

A tragic experience

On the second last day in South Australia, we decided to end our trip by visiting a small remote beach which was quite calm and tranquil. As soon as I got out of the car, I had to squint to see the ant-sized people crawling up the tall mountain and the blood-orange sunset casting a gold-like reflection upon the ocean of the beach. The waves rolled along the shore in a graceful, gentle rhythm as if dancing with the land. Excitedly, I scurried down the steep, unstable stairs like a squirrel and was greeted by a village of charcoal-black eroded rock, nearly the size of me.

I smelt the fresh, salty air, whilst listening to the opera of the sea, seagulls swimming in the air and the tranquil waves washing upon the shore. I gazed for hours while my feet seared and was buried by the coarse sand. Still not awaken from this beauty, I waddled myself closer to shore, ignoring my mum warning me to shuffle away from the rocks.

I noticed the bouncy sand beneath me and started examining the ground whilst letting the icy cool water wash over my muddy feet. Out of a sudden, I felt a needle-like pain stab me through my left leg. My lightning-speed reflexes dashed into action as my eyes scanned my legs for any objects. To my horror, there was a horrendous four inch creature sitting there on my leg. It was a gnarly, four eyed black beast which had scared my soul away from my body. I immediately wacked the creature off my legs with my hands and stood there paralysed with shock and fear. I started yelling at the top of my lungs so loudly, I had caused an earthquake! My throat was bleeding from screaming and everything went downhill. I stood there screaming for half an hour, continuously getting flashbacks from the creature I had just witnessed. My arachnophobia could not get any worse. Eventually, my dad had to call the ambulance as I noticed some swelling on my leg and started feeling sick and nauseous.

The ambulance came within a millisecond and my dad carried me all the way back up the stairs of Mount Everest. The paramedic took me on a stretcher and applied emergency pain relief which made me seem drunk. It numbed my brain so that I could not feel the pain from the bite and had the same effect of anaesthesia. I was on cloud nine, enjoying my life while I was in an ambulance. I started asking silly questions to random people, making awkward faces and acting drunk. All of a sudden, it had felt like a 12 year old was consuming alcohol. Since my parents did not know the side effects of the pain relief, they thought it was a side effect of the bite and started panicking even more.

However, the paramedics assured my parents everything was under control. While I was leaping over rainbows in my happy mind, the doctors at the hospital examined my bite and concluded that it was most likely an octopus or the spider crab. Luckily none of them was too infectious however, I was told to dash into the emergency room if rashes started to appear several days later. We returned back to Melbourne the next day and thankfully, I was in perfect condition and my bite disappeared.

From my experience, I have learnt to always listen to warnings from my family members. In this situation I did not follow my mum's warning to stay away from the rocks. By listening to her, I could have avoided this entire problematic situation. Additionally, I should also look for hazard signs and danger signs to see which areas should be prohibited to enter. Another thing I also learnt is to stick with my family members to lower the chance of getting lost. Overall, my experience was pretty hectic and I will certainly try my best to avoid this situation and look out for others who are in danger.



The writer is a student of Grade 9, Sirius College Melbourne, Australia One of my most tragic experiences I have ever faced was the time my family along with three other families planned a well-deserved trip to South Australia after spending a century in quarantine. As soon as my brother and I heard this, our smiles lit up the whole house. It had been ages since we had been on vacation. We dashed back to our rooms and got straight to packing. Our first week in South Australia went by within a blink of an eye. We visited various little islands, beaches, caves, and parks and even went fishing and returned home with a blue whale! Everything seemed to be going just as planned.On the second last day in South Australia, we decided to end our trip by visiting a small remote beach which was quite calm and tranquil. As soon as I got out of the car, I had to squint to see the ant-sized people crawling up the tall mountain and the blood-orange sunset casting a gold-like reflection upon the ocean of the beach. The waves rolled along the shore in a graceful, gentle rhythm as if dancing with the land. Excitedly, I scurried down the steep, unstable stairs like a squirrel and was greeted by a village of charcoal-black eroded rock, nearly the size of me.I smelt the fresh, salty air, whilst listening to the opera of the sea, seagulls swimming in the air and the tranquil waves washing upon the shore. I gazed for hours while my feet seared and was buried by the coarse sand. Still not awaken from this beauty, I waddled myself closer to shore, ignoring my mum warning me to shuffle away from the rocks.I noticed the bouncy sand beneath me and started examining the ground whilst letting the icy cool water wash over my muddy feet. Out of a sudden, I felt a needle-like pain stab me through my left leg. My lightning-speed reflexes dashed into action as my eyes scanned my legs for any objects. To my horror, there was a horrendous four inch creature sitting there on my leg. It was a gnarly, four eyed black beast which had scared my soul away from my body. I immediately wacked the creature off my legs with my hands and stood there paralysed with shock and fear. I started yelling at the top of my lungs so loudly, I had caused an earthquake! My throat was bleeding from screaming and everything went downhill. I stood there screaming for half an hour, continuously getting flashbacks from the creature I had just witnessed. My arachnophobia could not get any worse. Eventually, my dad had to call the ambulance as I noticed some swelling on my leg and started feeling sick and nauseous.The ambulance came within a millisecond and my dad carried me all the way back up the stairs of Mount Everest. The paramedic took me on a stretcher and applied emergency pain relief which made me seem drunk. It numbed my brain so that I could not feel the pain from the bite and had the same effect of anaesthesia. I was on cloud nine, enjoying my life while I was in an ambulance. I started asking silly questions to random people, making awkward faces and acting drunk. All of a sudden, it had felt like a 12 year old was consuming alcohol. Since my parents did not know the side effects of the pain relief, they thought it was a side effect of the bite and started panicking even more.However, the paramedics assured my parents everything was under control. While I was leaping over rainbows in my happy mind, the doctors at the hospital examined my bite and concluded that it was most likely an octopus or the spider crab. Luckily none of them was too infectious however, I was told to dash into the emergency room if rashes started to appear several days later. We returned back to Melbourne the next day and thankfully, I was in perfect condition and my bite disappeared.From my experience, I have learnt to always listen to warnings from my family members. In this situation I did not follow my mum's warning to stay away from the rocks. By listening to her, I could have avoided this entire problematic situation. Additionally, I should also look for hazard signs and danger signs to see which areas should be prohibited to enter. Another thing I also learnt is to stick with my family members to lower the chance of getting lost. Overall, my experience was pretty hectic and I will certainly try my best to avoid this situation and look out for others who are in danger.The writer is a student of Grade 9, Sirius College Melbourne, Australia