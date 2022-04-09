

Second Self

The heat outside is scorching. The airport and surrounding area view from his window slowly dived under an endless blanket of fluffy, white clouds. He had numerous fights with Rahat regarding clouds, Rahat thinks on his own. The one that they fought most about was whether rain comes from black clouds or white? The funny thing is, from London to Dubai and now Dubai to Dhaka, he has been jumping around from topic to topic while smiling on his own. For example, from the airport he was on the topic of clouds, from clouds he jumped to fights and rain and from rain, he now recalls of the Eid morning when it poured cats and dogs. Rahat went to Emran's house at dawn hoping to catch the Eid Jama'at together.

Emran was in the shower at that moment. Rahat went directly to his room and saw his Pants and Punjabi lying on the bed. He called out Emran many times. But Emran seems to be taking his sweet time with his beauty shower, whereas, Rahat's patience was at its end. Prayer time was passing. He picked up the pants from Emran's bed and took out the little strip of cotton string that holds the pants in place. Then he set out for prayer alone. As predicted, Emran could not make it to prayer in time that Eid. He is no lesser devil.

After reaching the mosque when he saw Rahat embracing his friends after prayer, he waited for the perfect moment and stole his sandals and hid them at the far slot of the shoe rack. Then he approaches Rahat as if nothing has happened and embraces him with a beaming face. Trouble happens when they start getting out of the mosque and Rahat's sandals were missing. The rainy day had brought forth layers of mud on the roads.

Reclining on his seat, Rahat was thinking about the old days and smiling. What rut had he fallen into that day! His eyes open slowly at the melodious voice of an air hostess,

"Excuse me, Sir! Can I pour you a drink or something?"

"Nothing at the moment, Thanks!" replies a smiling Rahat while closing is eyes. What he really needs, he thinks, is a cigarette.

Aah, promiscuous cigarette! Emran and Rahat, neither of them really liked smoking much on those days. They truly took up smoking after starting tenth grade. After class, Emran would sneakily buy two cigarettes. He always goes for 555, commonly known as Bangla Five. They had seen their upper-class men smoking the brand. They used to finish their smokes while coughing hard. Then, the next step is to manage the odor. They used to walk from college gate in the hopes that the smell would dissipate. At first, they would try chewing gums and then, share a glass bottle of Coke or Fanta. Then right before turning in to home, they would have some Puris from the shop nearby. Then they would gurgle at least ten times and brush their teeth before quietly retiring to their rooms. Despite of all these precautions they still used to get caught by their mothers. So, Rahat shared this problem with Emran, and Emran laughs a little at this. "Follow my policy. Hide them smokes like I do and you will never get caught."

"Where do you hide them?' very surprised, Rahat asks.

"Keep 'em in Aunty's spectacle container. You'll see. She'll look for your hidden smokes all over the word. But never in her own stuff!" Emran smirks in a James Bond manner.

Damn, it has been so long! And to think about this on the flight!

Rahat had no idea when he drowned off to sleep while woolgathering. He wakes up at the sound of announcement an hour and a half later,which floats in from the speakers saying that the plane will reach Dhaka in a short while. He forgot to get his bestie a gift, for whose birthday he is zooming down to Dhaka in such a hurry. He plans to surprise his buddy by going to him directly from the airport. He gets out of the airport with his luggage after a long while. A little bit ahead of the gate there is a long line of waiting taxis microbuses etc. He gestured to a taxi and set his destination to Agargaon. He is extremely restless; in too much hurry! He sprawls back on the seat and takes out a cigarette while staring out of the taxi window. He asks the taxi driver,

"My man, you got a light for me?" he says while searching his pockets for his cell phone.

"Here you go, sir." The taxi driver hands him a battered matchbox. Rahat takes out his cell phone and turns it on. He had inserted the SIM on the flight from Dubai. He lights up the smoke while the cell phone comes to life. A bus comes to a stop beside his taxi. The inside of it is crawling with busy humans, even on the roof of the bus. This reminded him of a funny incident. Probably they were in grade five or six. Emran and Rahat planned to dance on the roof of a moving train just like Shahrukh Khan in the movie- 'Dil Se' and become famous. They did dance on the roof, but not of a moving train, on a moving bus from Gabtoli to Gulistan. The bus conductor shooed them off the roof.

Looking at the people on top of the bus beside his taxi, Rahat laughed a lot on his own.

Fifteen to twenty more minutes left to his destination. He took out his wallet ahead of time. There should be some old cash there. He forgot to exchange pounds before getting out of the airport. However, there should be those old notes and he found a five hundred taka note. It really would not have mattered if he had not found any cash in the wallet; he could always take money from Emran. Emran owes him two hundred and seventy-five taka. No, he owes him more than that. He owes him two hundred and seventy-five taka and half a paisa. This has swollen to a substantial amount with interest in all these years. The last time he saw Emran, they were in the middle of a fight so he never asked for the money. This time he will ask for the money with which he will buy Emran his birthday present.

The taxi stopped in Agargaon. Paying the bill, Rahat takes his luggage, small carry on and gets out of the taxi. He walks forward while dragging the luggage. It was high noon and the road was empty. There is a small, rusty garden gate. Nobody was around. He gets in through the gate.

He screams out after getting in, "Hey, you dumbass, where are you? Look I'm here on time! Are you surprised?"

In front of Rahat, there is a small, worn-out mound of soil. It is a grave, grave of Emran. It has been three years since he moved to the country where no one ever comes back from. In fact, he did not leave, he drowned. He drowned in the sea at Cox's Bazar. They found his body three days later all swollen and battered. Later he was buried in Agargaon graveyard, Dhaka. The first grave from the gate belongs to Rahat's best friend.

Rahat and Emran were supposed to go on that trip together. But Rahat could not go due to an emergency. He even begged Emran to go the next day with him. Emran never listened to him and out of anger, he set off on the predetermined date alone. On midnight when Rahat called him, he said, "Have you called for your two hundred and seventy-one taka? Oh no, no! It was two hundred and seventy-one plus four taka and fifty paisa! Don't worry! If you have got the balls then face me, I will give you back your money well!" Saying this he hung up. And Rahat did not call him anymore. The next afternoon an unknown number called him. A hotel from Cox's Bazar has called. Emran has been missing since the morning. The last call from his cell phone was to Rahat. So that is where the hotel people decided to contact.

"Yo, dumbass! Can't you hear me? Happy birthday, pal! Hey I've come here from so far just to wish you, why don't you respond? Okay, let it go" Rahat keeps on rambling on his own.

"You know, Emu, do you remember Sylvia, the girl from Holy cross College? The one who defeated me in debate? And then you got mad and put chewing gum in her hair? I ran into her in London fine, let it go another topic you know, even till today, every time I get mad at someone, I pick my nose, take out the gunk, ball it in my fingers and throw it at the person who causes my anger? Do you know? Ha haha ha"

"Hey, Emu! C'mon, get up! You are so mad at me just because I did not go with you one time? You just left like that? Look, I got you English Benson! Just come back one more time like before!" He kneels down by his best friends resting spot, "Look, if you come now then I have an amazing offer for you We'll play cricket in your alley and you bat first! Come, Emu, or take me with you! I give you my word, I'll never ask the two hundred seventy-five taka and half a paisa back again take me with you, Emu "











Rahat looks out of the window by his seat. The plane has started taxiing. It is almost a five-hour flight. Two hours ago he landed on Dubai for transit. He always uses this route on his journey to Dhaka from London. This particular one is turning out to be too long for him. Today is Emran's birthday. Rahat and Emran are crib friends. They are the definition of what people call 'best friends'.The heat outside is scorching. The airport and surrounding area view from his window slowly dived under an endless blanket of fluffy, white clouds. He had numerous fights with Rahat regarding clouds, Rahat thinks on his own. The one that they fought most about was whether rain comes from black clouds or white? The funny thing is, from London to Dubai and now Dubai to Dhaka, he has been jumping around from topic to topic while smiling on his own. For example, from the airport he was on the topic of clouds, from clouds he jumped to fights and rain and from rain, he now recalls of the Eid morning when it poured cats and dogs. Rahat went to Emran's house at dawn hoping to catch the Eid Jama'at together.Emran was in the shower at that moment. Rahat went directly to his room and saw his Pants and Punjabi lying on the bed. He called out Emran many times. But Emran seems to be taking his sweet time with his beauty shower, whereas, Rahat's patience was at its end. Prayer time was passing. He picked up the pants from Emran's bed and took out the little strip of cotton string that holds the pants in place. Then he set out for prayer alone. As predicted, Emran could not make it to prayer in time that Eid. He is no lesser devil.After reaching the mosque when he saw Rahat embracing his friends after prayer, he waited for the perfect moment and stole his sandals and hid them at the far slot of the shoe rack. Then he approaches Rahat as if nothing has happened and embraces him with a beaming face. Trouble happens when they start getting out of the mosque and Rahat's sandals were missing. The rainy day had brought forth layers of mud on the roads.Reclining on his seat, Rahat was thinking about the old days and smiling. What rut had he fallen into that day! His eyes open slowly at the melodious voice of an air hostess,"Excuse me, Sir! Can I pour you a drink or something?""Nothing at the moment, Thanks!" replies a smiling Rahat while closing is eyes. What he really needs, he thinks, is a cigarette.Aah, promiscuous cigarette! Emran and Rahat, neither of them really liked smoking much on those days. They truly took up smoking after starting tenth grade. After class, Emran would sneakily buy two cigarettes. He always goes for 555, commonly known as Bangla Five. They had seen their upper-class men smoking the brand. They used to finish their smokes while coughing hard. Then, the next step is to manage the odor. They used to walk from college gate in the hopes that the smell would dissipate. At first, they would try chewing gums and then, share a glass bottle of Coke or Fanta. Then right before turning in to home, they would have some Puris from the shop nearby. Then they would gurgle at least ten times and brush their teeth before quietly retiring to their rooms. Despite of all these precautions they still used to get caught by their mothers. So, Rahat shared this problem with Emran, and Emran laughs a little at this. "Follow my policy. Hide them smokes like I do and you will never get caught.""Where do you hide them?' very surprised, Rahat asks."Keep 'em in Aunty's spectacle container. You'll see. She'll look for your hidden smokes all over the word. But never in her own stuff!" Emran smirks in a James Bond manner.Damn, it has been so long! And to think about this on the flight!Rahat had no idea when he drowned off to sleep while woolgathering. He wakes up at the sound of announcement an hour and a half later,which floats in from the speakers saying that the plane will reach Dhaka in a short while. He forgot to get his bestie a gift, for whose birthday he is zooming down to Dhaka in such a hurry. He plans to surprise his buddy by going to him directly from the airport. He gets out of the airport with his luggage after a long while. A little bit ahead of the gate there is a long line of waiting taxis microbuses etc. He gestured to a taxi and set his destination to Agargaon. He is extremely restless; in too much hurry! He sprawls back on the seat and takes out a cigarette while staring out of the taxi window. He asks the taxi driver,"My man, you got a light for me?" he says while searching his pockets for his cell phone."Here you go, sir." The taxi driver hands him a battered matchbox. Rahat takes out his cell phone and turns it on. He had inserted the SIM on the flight from Dubai. He lights up the smoke while the cell phone comes to life. A bus comes to a stop beside his taxi. The inside of it is crawling with busy humans, even on the roof of the bus. This reminded him of a funny incident. Probably they were in grade five or six. Emran and Rahat planned to dance on the roof of a moving train just like Shahrukh Khan in the movie- 'Dil Se' and become famous. They did dance on the roof, but not of a moving train, on a moving bus from Gabtoli to Gulistan. The bus conductor shooed them off the roof.Looking at the people on top of the bus beside his taxi, Rahat laughed a lot on his own.Fifteen to twenty more minutes left to his destination. He took out his wallet ahead of time. There should be some old cash there. He forgot to exchange pounds before getting out of the airport. However, there should be those old notes and he found a five hundred taka note. It really would not have mattered if he had not found any cash in the wallet; he could always take money from Emran. Emran owes him two hundred and seventy-five taka. No, he owes him more than that. He owes him two hundred and seventy-five taka and half a paisa. This has swollen to a substantial amount with interest in all these years. The last time he saw Emran, they were in the middle of a fight so he never asked for the money. This time he will ask for the money with which he will buy Emran his birthday present.The taxi stopped in Agargaon. Paying the bill, Rahat takes his luggage, small carry on and gets out of the taxi. He walks forward while dragging the luggage. It was high noon and the road was empty. There is a small, rusty garden gate. Nobody was around. He gets in through the gate.He screams out after getting in, "Hey, you dumbass, where are you? Look I'm here on time! Are you surprised?"In front of Rahat, there is a small, worn-out mound of soil. It is a grave, grave of Emran. It has been three years since he moved to the country where no one ever comes back from. In fact, he did not leave, he drowned. He drowned in the sea at Cox's Bazar. They found his body three days later all swollen and battered. Later he was buried in Agargaon graveyard, Dhaka. The first grave from the gate belongs to Rahat's best friend.Rahat and Emran were supposed to go on that trip together. But Rahat could not go due to an emergency. He even begged Emran to go the next day with him. Emran never listened to him and out of anger, he set off on the predetermined date alone. On midnight when Rahat called him, he said, "Have you called for your two hundred and seventy-one taka? Oh no, no! It was two hundred and seventy-one plus four taka and fifty paisa! Don't worry! If you have got the balls then face me, I will give you back your money well!" Saying this he hung up. And Rahat did not call him anymore. The next afternoon an unknown number called him. A hotel from Cox's Bazar has called. Emran has been missing since the morning. The last call from his cell phone was to Rahat. So that is where the hotel people decided to contact."Yo, dumbass! Can't you hear me? Happy birthday, pal! Hey I've come here from so far just to wish you, why don't you respond? Okay, let it go" Rahat keeps on rambling on his own."You know, Emu, do you remember Sylvia, the girl from Holy cross College? The one who defeated me in debate? And then you got mad and put chewing gum in her hair? I ran into her in London fine, let it go another topic you know, even till today, every time I get mad at someone, I pick my nose, take out the gunk, ball it in my fingers and throw it at the person who causes my anger? Do you know? Ha haha ha""Hey, Emu! C'mon, get up! You are so mad at me just because I did not go with you one time? You just left like that? Look, I got you English Benson! Just come back one more time like before!" He kneels down by his best friends resting spot, "Look, if you come now then I have an amazing offer for you We'll play cricket in your alley and you bat first! Come, Emu, or take me with you! I give you my word, I'll never ask the two hundred seventy-five taka and half a paisa back again take me with you, Emu "