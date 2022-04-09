

Poushee keen to give fashion a new dimension

Being a little entrepreneur, Poushee's intellectualism spread very rapidly. She has to launch more significant projects to beat the most demanded competitor of formal outfits, China.

She is a new face to the platform of fashion designing. But how she thought about formal design will bring bigger changes to this sector in Bangladesh.

Poushee personally thinks that fashion is part and parcel of one's daily life. You can't beat the modern era without it. And wherever you go, people notice your appearance first, not your internal enchantress.

Suppose, Jumpsuits are hardly worn in Bangladesh. This is so dull and boring that people don't feel comfortable wearing them anywhere. It's not signified for party wear, either. But if you see the creation of Poushee, your opinion about jumpsuits might be changed. The dull and poor jumpsuit will get a breathable outlook from her handful of craftsmanship and talent. The work she did will be well organized through others one day.

She owns her fortune and didn't want to be mute in any impairment situation. Poushee's little dream is to bring more enormous changes to fashion design. She thinks it is a sector where things change within a nanosecond. A person must have to be creative, which is the biggest talent of anyone.

According to her, "Everywhere you go, people will notice you. And it's our responsibility to wear something which makes a way towards them to notice you positively. If you don't look good to others, you won't break down the trends." This is the fact in which Poushee consults with her clients. It's not unnatural that a girl may feel uncomfortable wearing formal dresses outside, except in her field of activities.

She will go along so far with new creations every time from her talent. Not only this, Poushee is so sensitive about the people who think they're not eligible to wear formal clothes because of their skinniness. To them, Poushee"s opinion is, "I want everyone to wear my creations-not just skinny people."

Poushee has a massive collection of formal attire. Some are very common to any long western sleeves and skirt-type pants. Besides this, you will get the dress with long sleeves with a casual embellishment, a breathable body-con, pantsuits, jumpsuits, a peachy coat with a long pantsuit, and a skinny inner. The color combination she chose to use is admirable. Especially the one which the famous artist Mehjabin posted on her Instagram profile, a yellow coat and pants with a skinny bowed inner.

At the end of the day, we can expect some epoch-making changes will be coming to the platform of formal attire in the commercial sector of Bangladesh through those young entrepreneurs. Mahia Ninan Poushee, a young fashion enthusiast entrepreneur who talked about her career in fashion.Being a little entrepreneur, Poushee's intellectualism spread very rapidly. She has to launch more significant projects to beat the most demanded competitor of formal outfits, China.She is a new face to the platform of fashion designing. But how she thought about formal design will bring bigger changes to this sector in Bangladesh.Poushee personally thinks that fashion is part and parcel of one's daily life. You can't beat the modern era without it. And wherever you go, people notice your appearance first, not your internal enchantress.Suppose, Jumpsuits are hardly worn in Bangladesh. This is so dull and boring that people don't feel comfortable wearing them anywhere. It's not signified for party wear, either. But if you see the creation of Poushee, your opinion about jumpsuits might be changed. The dull and poor jumpsuit will get a breathable outlook from her handful of craftsmanship and talent. The work she did will be well organized through others one day.She owns her fortune and didn't want to be mute in any impairment situation. Poushee's little dream is to bring more enormous changes to fashion design. She thinks it is a sector where things change within a nanosecond. A person must have to be creative, which is the biggest talent of anyone.According to her, "Everywhere you go, people will notice you. And it's our responsibility to wear something which makes a way towards them to notice you positively. If you don't look good to others, you won't break down the trends." This is the fact in which Poushee consults with her clients. It's not unnatural that a girl may feel uncomfortable wearing formal dresses outside, except in her field of activities.She will go along so far with new creations every time from her talent. Not only this, Poushee is so sensitive about the people who think they're not eligible to wear formal clothes because of their skinniness. To them, Poushee"s opinion is, "I want everyone to wear my creations-not just skinny people."Poushee has a massive collection of formal attire. Some are very common to any long western sleeves and skirt-type pants. Besides this, you will get the dress with long sleeves with a casual embellishment, a breathable body-con, pantsuits, jumpsuits, a peachy coat with a long pantsuit, and a skinny inner. The color combination she chose to use is admirable. Especially the one which the famous artist Mehjabin posted on her Instagram profile, a yellow coat and pants with a skinny bowed inner.At the end of the day, we can expect some epoch-making changes will be coming to the platform of formal attire in the commercial sector of Bangladesh through those young entrepreneurs.