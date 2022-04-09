Video
Saturday, 9 April, 2022
Women's Own

Beautiful, healthy skin during Ramadan

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022
Women\'s Own Desk

It's that beautiful time of the year again! Ramadan is the perfect time for family, faith, good deeds and a little bit of self-care.
Your skin needs special attention during fasting and hot days. You might notice that it becomes dehydrated, dry and more prone to breakouts & that's completely normal.
However, you can fix a lot of these skin-related problems and prevent some of them by acquiring new & healthy habits.
Here are some tips for a beautiful and fresh skin this Ramadan:
Water, water, and some more water
Stay hydrated! This will help with your fasting as well.
Plus, you might want to stick to this habit even after Ramadan. Because a hydrated body is a happy & healthy body!
Choose your food wisely
You have to make sure that what you're consuming is healthy and good for you and for your skin.
There's a lot of yummy food that can help you achieve your best complexion as well as keep you full and energetic!
*Avocado, Broccoli, Tomato, Strawberry, Orange, Nuts and Papaya Pepper are food that can help you get radiant skin!
Not glad being the one to announce bad news, but cutting back on caffeine, dairy and sugar is also best for your skin.
Use sunscreen
It is preferable that you limit your skin's exposure to the sun as much as you can during this month. However, when you do go out, always apply sunscreen and keep it with you to re-apply throughout the day.
Moisturize your skin
A great moisturizer goes a long way for your skin! You should always keep it moisturized and hydrates, especially during the hot day and while fasting.
Create your own spa at home
There's little to distract you during the day, so why not invest this free time in taking care of yourself from head to toe!
Take care of your eye contour
Your changing sleeping schedule can leave you tired and restless, which leads to raccoon eyes and we don't want that.
Hydrate & nourish your body
Don't forget to take care of your body as well! You need to keep your whole body moisturized and nourished so you can feel comfortable and fresh!
Try organic products
You don't only need to watch what goes into your body, but you also need to be careful about what you put on your body and skin.
Relax & enjoy this special time
The best thing for your skin is an optimistic, healthy and stress-free mindset. So relax, meditate, pray, spend time with your family and of course Pamper yourself and your skin! Ramadan Mubarak!


