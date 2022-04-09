Video
Stay healthy and hydrated during Ramadan  

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Life & Style Report

The month of Ramadan has always been special for the Muslims all over the world. This is a holy month, which is filled with religious rituals that are only performed during Ramadan. But this holy month is also made festive and colorful by various local traditions which are mainly related to food and drinks as well as iftar (breaking the fast) gatherings held to savor those special Ramadan delights with loved ones. When fasting for Ramadan, it's important to always make sure that your health is constantly maintained and that you don't end up suffering from malnutrition and/or dehydration. Like other countries Bangladeshi people also celebrate this month through traditional rituals such as iftar, Suhoor and a balanced meal is necessary for ensuring proper nutrition and vitamin during this time. Though most of we love to eat greasy food which can cause different health problems such as indigestion, constipation etc.
Dr. Sadia Noor a public health specialist said, "Eating different junk or fatty food during iftar and Suhoor can create stomach diseases leading to improper bowel movement and physical weakness. Hence, we should focus more on fiber based fruits and vegetables to avoid dehydration and recover organs quickly."
 During Ramadan, to meet the amount of energy and nutrients our body needs during the day, we should eat foods rich in protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, and also we should make sure to drink enough water, she added.
Considering the terrible heat during the summer our best option of drink could be different types of fruit juice, Coconut water, Milk Shake, Soup, Yogurt mixed salad etc.
Ramadan is indeed a sacred time of year and fasting is an important part of this holy month, but as we can see, there are plenty of options available to fast and stay healthy and nourished.



Stay healthy and hydrated during Ramadan  
