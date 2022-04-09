Video
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:35 AM
Healthy Iftar Recipe

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022

Healthy Iftar Recipe

Healthy Iftar Recipe

Ramadan is here and it is important to eat healthy and nutritious foods in Ramadan as we go through daily fasting throughout
the month. In general, foods that are widely available during Ramadan are not good for our health. On top of it, there's scorching summer heat. Therefore, it is important to keep the IFTAR and SEHRI menus healthy and nutritious. Keeping these concerns in
mind, foodpanda's home kitchen 'Aliens' offers healthy and nutritious dishes during the holy month of Ramadan.
Home kitchen owner Mahbub Joy shares three recipes for healthy eating habits in iftar.



Healthy Iftar Recipe

Healthy Iftar Recipe

Doi ChiraIngredients
1/2 cup flattened rice/aval 50 gm
1/4 cup milk
1 cup curd/yogurt 250 gm
2 tbsp jaggery
1/2 cup assorted fruits of your choice
Method:
1. Wash the flattened rice 2 or 3 times gently. Then completely drain the water. Now, pour the milk onto the flattened rice, mix it.
2. Let it soak for at least 20 minutes. Now, take the thick curd in a bowl. Add jaggery powder to this.
3. Whisk well till the jaggery dissolves completely. Set aside. Chop the fruits into bite sized pieces. Here, I used mango, apple, pomegranate and raisins.
4. It's time to assemble. Add the soaked flattened rice to whisked yogurt. Mix well.
5. Finally, add in the chopped fruit and mix it well.
Serve immediately.



Healthy Iftar Recipe

Healthy Iftar Recipe

Coconut Smoothie
Ingredients
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup half and half, 2 tbsp Carnation Coconut Creme/coffee creamer
1 1/2 whole banana, sliced OR 1/2 cup partially-frozen mashed
1 tbsp toasted coconut for topping.
Method:
Put all ingredients except the toasted coconut in an immersion (stick) blender bowl-the one that comes with it, or a deep narrow container. Process with immersion blender on high for 1 minute.  Pour into a serving glass and top with toasted coconut.


