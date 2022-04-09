Video
Rang Bangladesh out to make Baishkah colourful in Ramadan

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Life & Style Desk

With the Covid-19 pandemic easing in Bangladesh, the Pahela Baishkah this year is believed to be arranged with quite festivity. In the last two years, the buzz was missing due to the pandemic. However this year, the Bangali people will celebrate the Bengali first day in the holy Ramadan. Despite that there will be no shortage of festivity to make the day colourful one.
The celebration is impossible without new clothes. Rang Bangladesh is one of the top fashion houses in the country and they will leave no stone unturned to make the day joyful.
Subject based fashion color is the main feature of Rang Bangladesh. Truck art has been taken as the main inspiration for the creation. The main colors are red, white, beige, cream and olive and the other colors are parrot green, light olive, pink, light paste, brown and golden yellow. The cloths are made of different types of cotton, linen and half silk fabrics. The design of the garments has been enhanced by the use of various value added media. These include screen prints, book prints, hand work, etc.
Children's collections are also especially interesting as not only adults but also children are given equal importance in every occasion. There are similar matching clothes for everyone in the family. Parents, mothers-daughters, fathers-sons and even family members will be able to celebrate the Baishakhi festival of this year's Ramadan with the same theme.
The collection contains sari, Three-Piece, Single Shirt, Kurti, Orna, Ready Blouse, Blouse Piece, Unstitched Three-Piece for girls while boys dress include punjabi, katua, shirts, t-shirts, scarves.
Children's dress includes ari, Three-Piece, Single Shirt, Frock, Skirt Tops, Punjabi, Shirt, T-shirt & Couple & Family Dress. There are also mugs of jewelry and various designs.
You can find this wonderful Boishakh collection at any outlet of Rang Bangladesh in Dhaka and outside Dhaka. So buy Baishakh clothes for yourself and your loved ones today. In addition to the showroom, the Boishakh Collection they be available online .


