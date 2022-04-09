

Bishwo Rang's Baishakhi arrangements

Folk motifs have been in focus this year in Bishwo Rang's cloths for the Pahela Baishakh collections. Cotton and Khadi cloths have been used keeping the summer heat in mind.

This year, Bishwo Rang's arrangement titled "Utsabe Bishwo Rang" features saree, Punjabi, three pieces, futwa, shirts, T-shirts, etc in which folk motifs, graphical geometric forms of trees, vines, leaves, flowers, etc are used.

Bright colors have been used in Bishwo Rang's dress to enhance the festive look, as well as Chunri, Tie-Dye, Block, Batik, Applique, Screen print etc are used as the medium.

To welcome the Pahela Baishakh, which is a glorious festival of Bengali heritage and culture, Bishwo Rang's arranegment "Utsabe Bishwo Rang" will be held in all showrooms of Bishwo Rang and online. Anyone can shop their dress from their home comfort also.











The country's leading fashion house Bishwo Rang has been working with country's indigenous culture for the last 27 years and this time too it was no exception. It made a special arrangement to welcome the 1429 Bengali New year with joy and festivity.Folk motifs have been in focus this year in Bishwo Rang's cloths for the Pahela Baishakh collections. Cotton and Khadi cloths have been used keeping the summer heat in mind.This year, Bishwo Rang's arrangement titled "Utsabe Bishwo Rang" features saree, Punjabi, three pieces, futwa, shirts, T-shirts, etc in which folk motifs, graphical geometric forms of trees, vines, leaves, flowers, etc are used.Bright colors have been used in Bishwo Rang's dress to enhance the festive look, as well as Chunri, Tie-Dye, Block, Batik, Applique, Screen print etc are used as the medium.To welcome the Pahela Baishakh, which is a glorious festival of Bengali heritage and culture, Bishwo Rang's arranegment "Utsabe Bishwo Rang" will be held in all showrooms of Bishwo Rang and online. Anyone can shop their dress from their home comfort also.