Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Bishwo Rang's Baishakhi arrangements

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Life & Style Desk

Bishwo Rang's Baishakhi arrangements

Bishwo Rang's Baishakhi arrangements

The country's leading fashion house Bishwo Rang has been working with country's indigenous culture for the last 27 years and this time too it was no exception. It made a special arrangement to welcome the 1429 Bengali New year with joy and festivity.
Folk motifs have been in focus this year in Bishwo Rang's cloths for the Pahela Baishakh collections. Cotton and Khadi cloths have been used keeping the summer heat in mind.
This year, Bishwo Rang's arrangement titled "Utsabe Bishwo Rang" features saree, Punjabi, three pieces, futwa, shirts, T-shirts, etc in which folk motifs, graphical geometric forms of trees, vines, leaves, flowers, etc are used.
Bright colors have been used in Bishwo Rang's dress to enhance the festive look, as well as Chunri, Tie-Dye, Block, Batik, Applique, Screen print etc are used as the medium.
To welcome the Pahela Baishakh, which is a glorious festival of Bengali heritage and culture, Bishwo Rang's arranegment "Utsabe Bishwo Rang" will be held in all showrooms of Bishwo Rang and online. Anyone can shop their dress from their home comfort also.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stay healthy and hydrated during Ramadan  
Healthy Iftar Recipe
Rang Bangladesh out to make Baishkah colourful in Ramadan
Bishwo Rang's Baishakhi arrangements
Exquisite Ramadan dining experience at The Westin
Taste of Arabian Ramadan @ Radisson Blu
Dhaka Regency’s Ramadan offers
Ramadan Recipe


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Dead zone in Bay of Bengal is a concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft