Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Exquisite Ramadan dining experience at The Westin

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

Exquisite Ramadan dining experience at The Westin

Exquisite Ramadan dining experience at The Westin

This Ramadan has the most splendid Middle Eastern and Continental Iftar and Suhur experience at The Westin Dhaka! The Westin Dhaka is having the best chefs from different countries of the world to present their signature dishes to you.
All throughout Ramadan, Seasonal Tastes- thebuffet restaurant will be offering a grand buffet Iftar withdinner all month long and Suhuronly on Thursdays and Fridays. During Iftar and dinner, mouthwatering kebabs, mutton haleem, nehari, biryanis, ouzi, carvings and many other signature dishes will be served. Many live cooking stations will offerfriedpakoras, grilled King prawn,Hilsha, Slamon, saffron jalebis and other hot Iftar munchies.
Crisp, orange and coiled, jalebis and its unique shape has mesmerized us all at some point in life and therefore along with three different flavors of jalebis, Saffron Jalebis will be one of the signature dishes too. From haleemto lamb shank, the buffet spread of The Westin Dhaka will offer the widest range of dishes of about 180++ items in Dhaka. The spread will also have various refreshing drinks such as lassi andfresh juices.A special dessert section having both Arabian and traditional sweets will make you mesmerized. Baklava, Balah el sham, Basbousa, Mahallabiah, Om Ali and many more mouthwatering desserts will make you feel delighted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stay healthy and hydrated during Ramadan  
Healthy Iftar Recipe
Rang Bangladesh out to make Baishkah colourful in Ramadan
Bishwo Rang's Baishakhi arrangements
Exquisite Ramadan dining experience at The Westin
Taste of Arabian Ramadan @ Radisson Blu
Dhaka Regency’s Ramadan offers
Ramadan Recipe


Latest News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
One-in-four people do not feel valued at work: ILO
Teenager commits suicide in Natore
Man jailed for killing Bangladeshi woman in London
Farmers not getting fair prices of onion in Pabna
Get united to unseat govt from power, Fakhrul urges all parties
Russia denies strike on Ukraine railway station
Dhaka, Washington discuss ways to promote security in Indo-Pacific
Boy killed in Lakshmipur motorbike accident
Bangladesh vaccinates over 90pc of target population: PM
Most Read News
I will not accept imported govt, says Imran khan
Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed
No decision yet on festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
US bans exports to three Russian airlines for sanctions violations
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University
Colombian flooding kills 12, two missing: authorities
19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram
Nine killed in gas explosion in east Algeria
39 killed, 100 injured as Russia strikes train station in Ukraine
Dead zone in Bay of Bengal is a concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft