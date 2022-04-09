

Exquisite Ramadan dining experience at The Westin

All throughout Ramadan, Seasonal Tastes- thebuffet restaurant will be offering a grand buffet Iftar withdinner all month long and Suhuronly on Thursdays and Fridays. During Iftar and dinner, mouthwatering kebabs, mutton haleem, nehari, biryanis, ouzi, carvings and many other signature dishes will be served. Many live cooking stations will offerfriedpakoras, grilled King prawn,Hilsha, Slamon, saffron jalebis and other hot Iftar munchies.

Crisp, orange and coiled, jalebis and its unique shape has mesmerized us all at some point in life and therefore along with three different flavors of jalebis, Saffron Jalebis will be one of the signature dishes too. From haleemto lamb shank, the buffet spread of The Westin Dhaka will offer the widest range of dishes of about 180++ items in Dhaka. The spread will also have various refreshing drinks such as lassi andfresh juices.A special dessert section having both Arabian and traditional sweets will make you mesmerized. Baklava, Balah el sham, Basbousa, Mahallabiah, Om Ali and many more mouthwatering desserts will make you feel delighted.











This Ramadan has the most splendid Middle Eastern and Continental Iftar and Suhur experience at The Westin Dhaka! The Westin Dhaka is having the best chefs from different countries of the world to present their signature dishes to you.All throughout Ramadan, Seasonal Tastes- thebuffet restaurant will be offering a grand buffet Iftar withdinner all month long and Suhuronly on Thursdays and Fridays. During Iftar and dinner, mouthwatering kebabs, mutton haleem, nehari, biryanis, ouzi, carvings and many other signature dishes will be served. Many live cooking stations will offerfriedpakoras, grilled King prawn,Hilsha, Slamon, saffron jalebis and other hot Iftar munchies.Crisp, orange and coiled, jalebis and its unique shape has mesmerized us all at some point in life and therefore along with three different flavors of jalebis, Saffron Jalebis will be one of the signature dishes too. From haleemto lamb shank, the buffet spread of The Westin Dhaka will offer the widest range of dishes of about 180++ items in Dhaka. The spread will also have various refreshing drinks such as lassi andfresh juices.A special dessert section having both Arabian and traditional sweets will make you mesmerized. Baklava, Balah el sham, Basbousa, Mahallabiah, Om Ali and many more mouthwatering desserts will make you feel delighted.