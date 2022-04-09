Taste of Arabian Ramadan @ Radisson Blu

Overwhelmed by the options available for Iftar, but still searching for the most lavish spread in town? Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has been hosting Arabian Iftar every year for Ramadan. Keeping up with the trend like every year, for this year's 'Taste of Arabian Ramadan' theme, the Iftar-dinner buffet will give all the guests a memorable Ramadan experience, starting from April 3 to May 3and at the Utshab Hall.

During Iftar and dinner, delectable main dishes such as Arabic LahamKabsa, Moghrabieh Chicken (Lebanese), Pasta Arabiata will be presented to the diners. Live cooking stations will serve tantalizing dishes such as Falafel with Condiments, Whole Lamb Ouzi, etc as well as various refreshing drinks such as mango drink, orange drink, lemonade and lassi etc. In addition, a special dessert section having Kunafa, Basbousa and Balasham along with other traditional sweets will be presented for respective tastebuds.











