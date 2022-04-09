

Dhaka Regency’s Ramadan offers

To mark this special occasion and make this place look like an authentic Arabic place, the hotel and its restaurant is going to feature dazzling decoration portraying the essence of Ramadan within the premises and gorgeous seating areas at its Grandiose Restaurant (level 6).

The professional chefs of the restaurant have geared up for the occasion with a selection of delicious and traditional dishes from the Far East and the Mediterranean. The menu includes mouthwatering items like kunafah, qatayef, basbousa, shawarma, sambousek, mandi, etc. Aside from this, there will be Bangladeshi items such as chola, piaju, begooni and haleem.









