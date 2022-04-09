Video
Saturday, 9 April, 2022, 8:35 AM
Dhaka Regency’s Ramadan offers

Published : Saturday, 9 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and worship, where Muslims refrain from eating and drinking during daylight hours. And there is also a lot to savour during Ramadan, with the lavish Iftar cum dinner buffet at Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, a new generation business class hotel.
To mark this special occasion and make this place look like an authentic Arabic place, the hotel and its restaurant is going to feature dazzling decoration portraying the essence of Ramadan within the premises and gorgeous seating areas at its Grandiose Restaurant (level 6).
The professional chefs of the restaurant have geared up for the occasion with a selection of delicious and traditional dishes from the Far East and the Mediterranean. The menu includes mouthwatering items like kunafah, qatayef, basbousa, shawarma, sambousek, mandi, etc. Aside from this, there will be Bangladeshi items such as chola, piaju, begooni and haleem.


