Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:29 PM
HC asks to probe smuggled money of E-Orange

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday directed the concerned bodies of the government to investigate the allegation of money laundering and embezzlement of customers' money against the ecommerce platform E-orange.
It also issued a rule
asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to recover the money laundered by e-commerce platform E-orange and distribute it among the victims.
In response to a writ petition, HC bench comprising Justice M Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo also asked the government to explain why it should not be directed to form a high-level committee in this regard.
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have been asked to submit a report after inquiring into the allegations of laundering money by e-commerce platform E-Orange and submit its inquiry report before it within four months.
The HC bench also asked the government to explain why its inaction and failure of taking appropriate legal action against the responsible persons including Sheikh Sohel Rana, a Police Inspector and also patron of E-orange, Sonia Mahjabin, proprietor of E-orange and Bithi Akter for laundering money obtained from consumers should not be declared illegal.
Secretaries to the Ministry of Commerce and Home Affairs, Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Chairman, Anti-Corruption Commission, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Sheikh Sohel Rana, Patron of E-Orange, Sonia Mahjabin, Proprietor of E-orange, and Bithi Akter, have been asked to comply with the rule.
On behalf of 547 defrauded consumers, Afjal Hossain, Arafat Ali, Tarequl Alam, Sakibul Islam Shohag, Rana Khan and Habibullah Zahid filed the petition with the High Court on April 3 this year seeking its directive in this regard.
Lawyers Ahsanul Karim and Abdul Qaium appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.
Abdul Qaium later said, "The court also asked to inform it about the steps taken to repatriate the accused persons including Sohel Rana if they have fled the country."
Unlike other family businesses, E-orange experienced a robust growth in sales in only two years since its inception in 2019.
However, the customers of the company last year started accusing it of failing to deliver on time even after receiving payments.
On August 17 last year, customers filed a case against owners and staff of the E-orange for reportedly embezzling around Tk 1100 crore by not delivering their products.
Sonia, her husband Masukur Rahman and some other staff are now behind bars in connection with the case.



