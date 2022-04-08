Video
4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Staff Correspondent

At least four people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Mymensingh and Jessore on Thursday.
Our Mymensingh Correspondent added that three people were killed and four others injured after a sand-laden truck hit a battery-run easy bike in Bhaluka upazila of the
district.   
Two of the deceased were identified as Hossain Ali,45, resident of Randia village and Matin Miah, 55, resident of Korura village of the upazila.
Abdullah Al Mamun, Station In-Charge of the Bhaluka Fire Service, said a battery-powered easy bike parked on the side of the road fell into a ditch this noon after it was hit by a sand-laden truck, leaving the easy bike driver and another passenger died on the spot, while four passengers were injured.
The injured were rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex and later to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Later, another person died at around 1:30pm but his identity could not be known, he added.
Our Jessore Correspondent added that an old man named Kawshar Ali (70) was killed in a truck collision in Sharsha upazila of Jessore. Another person was injured in the incident.
The incident took place at around 11:00am on Thursday at Beltala Muri Mill area of Jessore-Satkhira highway.
The deceased was identified as Kawshar Ali, a resident of Purbapara village in Jhikargachha Navaran Godown Colony.
Manjurul Islam, In-Charge of Navaran Highway Police Station, said Kawshar Ali was going to Sonabaria area in a van on Thursday morning. On the way, a speeding truck heading towards Satkhira pushed the van and fled when it reached Beltala Muri Mill area on Jessore-Satkhira highway. Passenger Kawshar Ali died on spot and van driver Saheb Ali (65) were seriously injured, police said.


« PreviousNext »

