Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:28 PM
All eyes on Pak SC as verdict on deputy speaker's ruling

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

Islamabad, Apr 7: The Supreme Court is expected to announce shortly its reserved verdict on a suo motu case concerning the legality of the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice.
The verdict was to be announced at 7:30pm but it has since been delayed. In anticipation of the verdict, security was beefed up at the SC premises with television footage showing riot police deployed outside the apex court.
Ahead of the verdict, which will be announced in courtroom number one, the Supreme Court summoned secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, who arrived at the court with the watchdog's legal team.
A large number of lawyers, media personnel and politicians, including PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif and PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, have arrived at the court ahead of the verdict.     -DAWN


