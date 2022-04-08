Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Maitree Power Plant gets electricity from Payra Power Plant

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Staff Correspondent

Power flow of Maitree Super Thermal Power Project at Rampal, was established from the Payra Power Plant to the 400 kV GIS Switchyard and Interconnecting Transformer of the Maitree Plant Sub-Station on Thursday.
Present on the occasion were Sayeed Akram Ullah, Managing Director, BIFPCL, DK Dubey, Chief General Manager, B K Gangopadhyay, BHEL International Operations Head and Uday Shankar, BHEL Project Head.
The 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, through its 400 kV GIS Switchyard and Interconnecting Transfor-mer, is providing wheeling
facility of the 400 kV power from the Payra Power Project to the 230 kV grid system of Bangladesh to enable the Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh to transmit additional power towards Khulna region to address peak summer demand.
The 400 kV GIS Switchyard and Interconnecting Transformer at the Maitree Plant Sub-Station was energized on April 6 in 2022 and the power flow will be gradually established as per requirement.
The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is being set up by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) through Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Private Ltd. (BIFPCL), which is a 50:50 Joint Venture Company between India's NTPC and Ltd. and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).
The Power Plant is being set up with state-of-the-art Ultra Super Critical Technology to actively mitigate environmental impacts, while at the same time introducing coal power generation in a country with limited alternative fuel options. Some of the in-built measures to minimize air and water pollution, inter-alia include a Flue Gas Desulphurization System (FGD) without any bypass to control the emission of SOx, Integrated Effluent and Waste Management System to avoid contamination of Prasur River, use of High Grade imported coal with low Ash and Sulphur content, construction of the tallest Chimney (275 m) for wider dispersion of flue gas emissions, among others. The Maitree project is under advance stage of implementation and will start power generation soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks to probe smuggled money of E-Orange
Locals collect drinking water from a roadside WASA tap at Hatkhola
Death and defiance in a Bucha neighbourhood
4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents
All eyes on Pak SC as verdict on deputy speaker's ruling
Maitree Power Plant gets electricity from Payra Power Plant
Zahid holds water pollution responsible for deteriorating diarrhoea situation
Govt to procure fertilizer from Saudi Arabia, Qatar


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft