Zahid holds water pollution responsible for deteriorating diarrhoea situation

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 237
Staff Correspondent  

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that Bangladesh will suffer the most not from its own pollution but from the excessive pollution of countries like America, Brazil, China and India. This rampant pollution will submerge 20 per cent of the country's land.
Zahid Maleque made the remarks while inaugurating a national level celebration on the occasion of World Health Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.
He blamed water pollution for the sudden rise in diarrhoea and cholera in the country. Environmental pollution is also responsible for this.
Mentioning that the soil, water and air of the country should be kept good to keep the health good, he said in the speech as the chief guest, "If the health of the world is good then the fauna will be good. Development is happening in our world, but we are wasting everything."
The Health Minister said, "There is a lot of air pollution in Dhaka city. Although less in other places, Dhaka has the most pollution. We are harming the environment by
cutting down trees. One and a half crore people live in Dhaka. But due to so much noise pollution, smoke and dust, all the contagious and non-contagious diseases are increasing in this city. Mental stress is also increasing due to climate problems. Drugs and smoking are a big cause of health problems. We need to prevent water pollution. Farmers need to reduce the use of more pesticides. Due to the high use of pesticides in the land, the rate of human illness is increasing.
"Our country's economic situation is much better because Covid-19 is under control here. Bangladesh is also a role model in coronavirus management. We want to reduce coronavirus to zero level," he said.
Zahid Maleque further said, "Vaccination programme against Covid-19 in the country was much better than other countries. That is why Bangladesh ranks eighth among the 200 countries in the world in terms of vaccination. Several foreign organizations, including the international organization Gavi, are praising Bangladesh for making the implementation of vaccination programme possible and control the coronavirus situation. Many African countries have not yet vaccinated 20 per cent of the population. However, Bangladesh, which is at the forefront of coronavirus control, has been able to vaccinate 95 per cent of the people. This has been possible due to the service mentality of doctors, nurses and health workers."
The Minister said, "The Ministry of Health will not control river pollution, air pollution and environmental pollution. But we are trying to make people aware. We provide advanced equipment and healthcare."
Senior Secretary of the Health Services Devision, Lokman Hossain Mia, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Abul Bashar Khurshid Alam, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Swachip President M Iqbal Arslan and others were also present at the occasion.


