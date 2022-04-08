Govt to procure fertilizer from Saudi Arabia, Qatar

The government will procure 100,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and local company Kafco.

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase (CCPP) at a meeting on Thursday approved three separate proposals in this regard. Seven other proposals were also approved by the committee.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting while members of the committee attended it.

Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said following a proposal from the Bridges Division, the Korean and Chinese joint venture would act as the service provider/operator for the Padma Bridge at a cost of Tk 6.92 billion.

He said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture would procure some 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer from MAADEN, Saudi Arabia under the 2nd lot with around Tk 3.39 billion.

Zillur said the CCGP meeting gave nod to three separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries for importing 30,000 tonnes bulk Prilled (optional) urea fertiliser, 10,000 metric tonnes of phosphoric acid and 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk Prilled (optional) urea fertiliser from Muntajat, Qatar under the 14th lot with around Tk 2.47 billion where the price for per tonne of fertiliser would be $1,255.

The BCIC will procure 10,000 metric tonnes of phosphoric acid from M/S RK Enterprise, Dhaka (Chief Supplier: M/S Sun International FZE, UAE) with around Tk 830 million where the price for per tone of phosphoric acid would be $963.90.

Besides, Zillur said the BCIC will procure another 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the 16th lot at a cost of around Tk 2.42 billion where the price for per tonne of fertiliser would be $935.

The meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Water Resources under which the package number DR-01, Lot-E has been awarded to the joint venture of Aqua Marine Dredging Ltd and Nabarun Traders Ltd with around Tk 274.50 million under the project for protecting the structures in the left embankment from the erosion of River Padma at Charghat and Bagha upazilas in Rajshahi.

Zillur said the meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Shipping for appointing the joint venture of Kunhwa Engineering & Consulting Co Ltd, Korea and Daeyoung Engineering Co Ltd Korea as the international consultants with around Tk 1.26 billion for the PPP project for constructing Bay Terminal in Chattogram. The meeting approved a proposal in principle for signing a contract for importing some 0.66 million tonnes of urea fertiliser by the BCIC from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia.





