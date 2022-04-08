6,500ha of cropland go under water in Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona









Farmers at Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria harvest their Boro paddy before the time amid apprehension of flash flood. The picture was taken on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Though water level started receding in the Kishoreganj district, the water level of the Haor area is still increasing in Netrokona's Khaliajuri and Sunamganj's Dirai upazila.

As a result, farmers of the area fear that more areas of the Haor might go under water damaging their crops which are supposed to be harvested within a week or two as most of the Haor protection dams are at risks of breaching due to the water flow.

Our correspondent from Dirai of Sunamganj reports that crops of more than 3,500 hectares of lands of the upazila went under water breaking the dams. In this situation, local people have been trying to save their crops repairing the damaged dams being organized themselves.

The people of Sakitpur, Matiapur, Shrinarayanpur and Karimpur village of Karimpur union started protecting the dams of the area being organized together giving announcement on mike of a local mosque. They have managed to save the dam of

Kalagachhia together with soil and mud.

Local office of Agriculture Extension Department claimed that crops of more than 3,500 hectares of lands went under water due to the flow of upstream water. However, they authority could yet assessed the amount of damaged crops.

Local office of the Water Development Board claimed that they have already allocated Tk 20.19 lakh for protecting around 0.54km damaged area of Chapatir Haor dam. The workers of the department have been working to protect the dam by repairing.

Local people claimed that due to corruption by the project implementation committee (PIC) of the WDB, the embankment damaged and thousands of hectares of land went under water. They have built the dam properly as per the requirement of the project.

PIC Chairman Zakaria Chowdhury, however, claimed that they couldn't stop the water from entering due to hidden holes in the dam. "We have built the dam properly following the requirement of the project."

Section Officer of WDB's Dirai Sub-Assistant Engineer's Office ATM Monayem Hossain told this correspondent that they have found a hidden hole in the dam after entering the water. The hole is being repaired. "There is no risk at any other place of the dam."

Our correspondent from Khaliajuri of Netrokona reports that local people have been working restlessly to protect and repairing the broken area of the dams as more than 1,130 hectares of land has already been flooded due to the flash flood. The crops of the area went under water.

As the water level of the Haor's Kirtonkhola, Chunai, Badiar Haor, Taktakers Haor, Monijan Haor, Leboria Haor, Hemnagar Haor, Gangobado Haor, Noyakhal Haor, Bagani Haor, Naotana and Dakatkhali haors is increasing continuously, the farmers have been working to save the dams. At the same time, they have started harvesting their semi-ripen paddy, which are supposed to ripe within a week or two. As a result, most farmers have expressed their frustration.

Due to hurry in harvesting the crops, the farmers are also facing crisis of day labourers.

Deputy Commissioner of Netrokona Kazi Abdur Rahman, Khaliajuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AHM Ariful Islam and Water Development Board's local Executive Engineer ML Saikat on Thursday visited the Haor area and monitored the repairing works.

ML Saikat told this correspondent that they have been working to save the dam with the support of local people throwing sand bags. Though the water level of Dhonu River is still flowing bellow the danger level, the water level is still increasing there.

Our correspondent from Kishoreganj reports that the flood situation of the district started improving after damaging the crops of more than 1,700 hectares of land of the Haor.











The crops on more than 6,500 hectares of Haor land of Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Netrokona districts went under water due to the flash flood that hit the area due to upstream water entering from the Indian hilly area.Though water level started receding in the Kishoreganj district, the water level of the Haor area is still increasing in Netrokona's Khaliajuri and Sunamganj's Dirai upazila.As a result, farmers of the area fear that more areas of the Haor might go under water damaging their crops which are supposed to be harvested within a week or two as most of the Haor protection dams are at risks of breaching due to the water flow.Our correspondent from Dirai of Sunamganj reports that crops of more than 3,500 hectares of lands of the upazila went under water breaking the dams. In this situation, local people have been trying to save their crops repairing the damaged dams being organized themselves.The people of Sakitpur, Matiapur, Shrinarayanpur and Karimpur village of Karimpur union started protecting the dams of the area being organized together giving announcement on mike of a local mosque. They have managed to save the dam ofKalagachhia together with soil and mud.Local office of Agriculture Extension Department claimed that crops of more than 3,500 hectares of lands went under water due to the flow of upstream water. However, they authority could yet assessed the amount of damaged crops.Local office of the Water Development Board claimed that they have already allocated Tk 20.19 lakh for protecting around 0.54km damaged area of Chapatir Haor dam. The workers of the department have been working to protect the dam by repairing.Local people claimed that due to corruption by the project implementation committee (PIC) of the WDB, the embankment damaged and thousands of hectares of land went under water. They have built the dam properly as per the requirement of the project.PIC Chairman Zakaria Chowdhury, however, claimed that they couldn't stop the water from entering due to hidden holes in the dam. "We have built the dam properly following the requirement of the project."Section Officer of WDB's Dirai Sub-Assistant Engineer's Office ATM Monayem Hossain told this correspondent that they have found a hidden hole in the dam after entering the water. The hole is being repaired. "There is no risk at any other place of the dam."Our correspondent from Khaliajuri of Netrokona reports that local people have been working restlessly to protect and repairing the broken area of the dams as more than 1,130 hectares of land has already been flooded due to the flash flood. The crops of the area went under water.As the water level of the Haor's Kirtonkhola, Chunai, Badiar Haor, Taktakers Haor, Monijan Haor, Leboria Haor, Hemnagar Haor, Gangobado Haor, Noyakhal Haor, Bagani Haor, Naotana and Dakatkhali haors is increasing continuously, the farmers have been working to save the dams. At the same time, they have started harvesting their semi-ripen paddy, which are supposed to ripe within a week or two. As a result, most farmers have expressed their frustration.Due to hurry in harvesting the crops, the farmers are also facing crisis of day labourers.Deputy Commissioner of Netrokona Kazi Abdur Rahman, Khaliajuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AHM Ariful Islam and Water Development Board's local Executive Engineer ML Saikat on Thursday visited the Haor area and monitored the repairing works.ML Saikat told this correspondent that they have been working to save the dam with the support of local people throwing sand bags. Though the water level of Dhonu River is still flowing bellow the danger level, the water level is still increasing there.Our correspondent from Kishoreganj reports that the flood situation of the district started improving after damaging the crops of more than 1,700 hectares of land of the Haor.