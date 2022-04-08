Video
AL persuades foreigners to request BNP join polls: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Staff Correspondent 

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League (AL) is requesting foreigners to bring back BNP to the national election."
He made the remarks at a discussion meeting marking the, "World Health Day" at Purbani Hotel in Motijheel on Thursday.
Fakhrul said, "With the election approaching, the AL government has
increased travel to the United States. Their ministers are seeking help of the US Secretary of State to bring BNP to the polls."
He said, "The US Foreign Minister has clearly asked our Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, what steps AL has taken to bring BNP to the polls?"
Abdul Momen answering this question, said, "You are helping us to bring BNP to the polls," Fakhrul added.
"On the other hand, AL leaders keep on talking all the time that BNP works with the foreigners," he also alleged.
"Today, their various misdeeds have been exposed to the world, for which different institutions of the country have to face sanctions. For all these reasons, they are cajoling the foreigners," said Fakhrul.
He also said, "First of all, there should be untainted elections under a non-partisan, neutral government. This government must resign and hold an accountable, participatory election through a neutral election commission. In this way the people's government will be established in the country."
The BNP Secretary General said, "Authoritarian governments never think of the country. They are not accountable to anyone. They run the government through unjust oppression and repression."
Fakrul Islam said, "Food shortage has started in the country. But the government has no plans for food security."
The BNP leader also said, "Government has failed to provide health security to the people by destroying the health system."
Fakrul further said, "Whenever the AL came to power, they cheated on people. They are still doing same to the people in every case. "


