Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Anisul admits DSA was abused in some cases

US envoy calls on Law Minister

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday admitted that the Digital Security Act had been abused in some cases.
He however, said that steps have been taken in consultation with the Home Minister in those cases.
Responding to a query of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Hass at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Law Minister came up with the
comment.
The Law Minister and the US Ambassador held a meeting at the secretariat and at one stage of the meeting the US Ambassador asked about the Digital Security Act of Bangladesh, the Law Minister informed him that this Act was never made to curtail freedom of speech or freedom of the media.
"It is designed to control cybercrime. But, it had been abused in some cases. Steps have been taken in this regard in consultation with the Home Minister," the Law Minister noted.
After the meeting, the Law Minister told journalists, Bangladesh and the United States would walk the path of strengthening friendship by resolving all bilateral issues.
"Bangladesh has recently completed 50 years of friendship with the United States. In order to maintain that relationship, the two countries will walk the path of forging new friendship by resolving the existing problems between the two countries in the future," the Law Minister said.
Anisul  also informed the US Ambassador that the constitution of Bangladesh is different from the constitution of many countries. The freedom of the press is guaranteed separately in the constitution of Bangladesh through fundamental rights, he added.
At one stage of discussion, the Law Minister sought cooperation from the United State of America to bring back Rashed Chowdhury, the killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks to probe smuggled money of E-Orange
Locals collect drinking water from a roadside WASA tap at Hatkhola
Death and defiance in a Bucha neighbourhood
4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents
All eyes on Pak SC as verdict on deputy speaker's ruling
Maitree Power Plant gets electricity from Payra Power Plant
Zahid holds water pollution responsible for deteriorating diarrhoea situation
Govt to procure fertilizer from Saudi Arabia, Qatar


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft