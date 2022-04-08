Anisul admits DSA was abused in some cases

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday admitted that the Digital Security Act had been abused in some cases.

He however, said that steps have been taken in consultation with the Home Minister in those cases.

Responding to a query of US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Hass at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Law Minister came up with the

comment.

The Law Minister and the US Ambassador held a meeting at the secretariat and at one stage of the meeting the US Ambassador asked about the Digital Security Act of Bangladesh, the Law Minister informed him that this Act was never made to curtail freedom of speech or freedom of the media.

"It is designed to control cybercrime. But, it had been abused in some cases. Steps have been taken in this regard in consultation with the Home Minister," the Law Minister noted.

After the meeting, the Law Minister told journalists, Bangladesh and the United States would walk the path of strengthening friendship by resolving all bilateral issues.

"Bangladesh has recently completed 50 years of friendship with the United States. In order to maintain that relationship, the two countries will walk the path of forging new friendship by resolving the existing problems between the two countries in the future," the Law Minister said.

Anisul also informed the US Ambassador that the constitution of Bangladesh is different from the constitution of many countries. The freedom of the press is guaranteed separately in the constitution of Bangladesh through fundamental rights, he added.

At one stage of discussion, the Law Minister sought cooperation from the United State of America to bring back Rashed Chowdhury, the killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.









