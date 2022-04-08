Summer showers likely in 24 hours

A bout of summer rain or thunder showers in the next 24 hours may bring the much-needed reprieve to the people of three divisions of Bangladesh.

Rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds are likely to occur at few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours, the Met office said in its bulletin.

Weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day and night temperatures may rise slightly in the country, it added. Meanwhile, the trough of westerly low lies over the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining areas. The seasonal low lies over the South Bay, as per the bulletin. -UNB