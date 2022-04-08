Sale of beef, mutton suspended in Sylhet

SYLHET, Apr 7: Meat Traders Co-operative Association in Sylhet has suspended sale of beef and mutton from Thursday morning demanding hike in prices fixed by the local administration.

Abdul Khalik, general secretary of the association, said the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) fixed the prices of beef at Tk 600 per kg and mutton at Tk 850 per kg. "But if we sell meat at the prices fixed by SCC we have to count losses. We have been urging SCC Mayor Ariful Haq Chowdhury to raise prices of mutton and beef for the last one month but their prices remained the same. So, we have decided to refrain from selling meat," he said.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the association early Thursday. He also threatened that they will not resume selling of beef and mutton until their demand is met. He also demanded the government fix a price for meat across the country. -UNB









