KCC distributes Tk 68.80 lakhs among 980 small traders, students

KHULNA, Apr 7: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque has distributed Taka 68.80 lakhs among 980 small traders and poor meritorious students of the metropolis through a function at Shaheed Altaf Auditorium on Wednesday.

The Mayor handed over Taka 10,000 each to 450 poor small traders for running their business while Taka 4,500 each to 530 ultra poor meritorious students to continue their academic carrier at secondary and higher secondary levels. He distributed the money among them under a project taken by the KCC titled "Develop livelihood of ultra poor people and meritorious students".

With the financial and technical assistance by the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP), Commonwealth and Development Office and Department of Local Government (LGD) are implementing the project.

The City Mayor said that the present government under the worthy leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to develop the livelihood of the ultra poor people.

The marginal poor are getting old age allowances, physically challenged allowances, widow allowances, pregnant mother allowances, scholarship and various intensives from the government, he said, adding that marginal people have already been changed their fortune. "The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing various pro-people programmes for the well being of the common people," he said.











