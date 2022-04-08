19-yr-old ends life in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 7: A teenager allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticides at her home in Kurengiri village of Chattogram on Thursday.

The deceased, Sharjina Akter, 19, was the daughter of Mohammad Ali of the village.

Police said that Sharjina ended her life on Wednesday night after her mother scolded her over a family matter.

Sharjina was rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition but was declared dead moments later, said Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector at the hospital police outpost. -UNB











