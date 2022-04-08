Video
Dhaka city dwellers eye metro rail opening

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 330

Finally the much-awaited elevated Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) Line-6 for commuters appears to formal launch as the authority is expected to open it on the coming Victory Day this year.
"Following the successful test and trial runs, the MRT-6 will run with passengers from Uttara to Agargaon on December 16, this year," Managing Director of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMRTCL) MAN Siddique said on Thursday.
He said that 12 sets out of 24 of the metro rail have already been reached to its depot, while 13th and 14th train sets will come in Dhaka in next month (May).
The Managing Director of the project said the metro rail, a dream public transport, under the Fast Track projects are being materialized for the common people, which will play a milestone initiative in the transport sector of the capital.
The Dhaka City dwellers have been waiting in bated breath to see their elevated dream train speed in the first segment of its route.
The countdown to the day in coming December has begun in earnest. With the Diabari-Agargaon segment of the total 20.1km Uttara-Motijheel route is being given the final touch, the largest urban communication infrastructure of the country awaits its formal inaugural.
According to metro rail sources, the overall progress of the construction work of 21.26-kiolomtere metro rail service from Uttara to Motijheel-Kamalapur Railway Station is more than 77.82 percent now, while 91.41 percent civil works between Uttara and Agargaon has been done. Besides, progress from Agargaon to Motijheel part is at 77 percent.
Construction works for 11.73 kilometers viaduct, station column and other related works of the metro rail between Uttara to Agargaon have been completed.
The MRT-6 will have elevators, escalators and stairs on both sides of each station for providing better facilities to the passengers.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has undertaken the most important project for the capital's residents aimed at giving them improved public transport facility," the Managing Director added.
He said the metro rail would be able to transport 60,000 people per hour and reduce travel time from Uttara to Motijheel from about two hours to only 40 minutes.
According to the project details, integrated tests and trial runs of the metro train are underway while functional and performance test is going on in full swing.
Bangladesh is set to embark on a new era of commuting with a new mode of transport hitherto unseen on the land-the elevated metro rail of Dhaka.
Mr Siddique said that construction of all metro stations is going on in full swing during the coronavirus pandemic maintaining strict health guidelines.
The completion of the MRT line is believed to raise the GDP growth by 1%. At the same time, a huge number of people would be employed there.
Roof top steel works of eight out of nine stations from Uttara to Agargaon have already completed while mechanical, electrical and plumbing works of the all nine stations are going on smoothly.
Besides, construction of entry and exit structure is going on as per the target of the commercial operation   of the much-awaited           metro rail.     -BSS


