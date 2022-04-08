

Shocking rise in suicides



However, according to police information, suicide cases have surpassed three times more than murder cases. 219 murder cases were reported in the capital in 2020, but there were 618 suicide cases that include children to elderly people - ranging from working class to upper class, lower class, educated and lesser educated, there are people from all segments in the list.



In 2021, 16 people were killed in Dhaka city but the number of people who committed suicide in the same year was about 695, four times more than recorded murder cases. That said- recently experts and researchers have opined that both murder and suicide cases are related to multiple social and financial reasons. This is a fact for sure that the pandemic is a reason linked to the initial rise of suicides, and its ripple or domino effects are still continuing.



In particular, we were disturbed when a 16 year old school student committed suicide a less than a month ago in Mymansingh. The shocking incident was not only highly unexpected, but sent out an ominous signal on the rapidly transforming suicidal mindset of our teens of today.



If we look at the bigger picture - at least 101 students at tertiary level died by committing suicide in the country last year - while the number was 79 the year before. This is in stark contrast to the 11 tertiary-level students who died by taking their own lives in 2018, and 19 who died in 2017.



Most affected among the victims were male students-2 out of 3 victims of suicide were male in 2021-which again shows how young men in our society are failing to deal with sweeping emotions of sadness and distress. So while women may eventually seek professional help for their mental health issues, our men often cannot.



The point, however, the fact that suicide is a culmination of depression, mental illness, traumatic stress, hopelessness, social isolation and a number of other factors is completely lost upon us. But where the general public fails to dig deeper into facts, our institutions must come forward to show us the way. In short, a better societal understanding of mental health and depression, and appropriate support structures can save lives.



