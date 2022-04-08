Rivers must be protected from encroachment and pollution

Dear Sir

Rivers of Bangladesh play an important role as a huge source of natural resources. Once upon a time, the river was the centre of human employment and livelihood. Bangladesh was called a riverine country. But now the lives of the rivers are being lacklustre due to the occupying infrastructure and river pollution.



Many rivers including Buriganga and Shitalakshya are being polluted day by day. Liquid wastes from mills of Dhaka, Narayanganj and city waste are being dumped in rivers. The rapid industrialization is taking place on the banks of Karnafuli in Chittagong, next to Mawa Ghat in the Padma, on the banks of Meghna. Most of these factories are not using waste treatment equipment. Modern agriculture uses large quantities of chemicals, such as pesticides and bio-pesticides for disease control or fertilizers--those wash away with rain or irrigation to rivers.



If the situation of pollution remains our country's rivers will be eliminated. Government should take proper steps to realise such a critical situation.



Rezaul Korim

Student of Jagannath University