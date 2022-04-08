

Death procession on the road must be stopped



Despite a 75-day shutdown of public transport to control coronary infections, 6,609 people were killed in 5,729 road accidents in 2021. 9 thousand 39 people were injured. In 2020, 5,431 people were killed and 7,379 injured in 4,835 road accidents in the country, according to the Road Safety Foundation's 'Annual Report on Road Accidents-2020'.



The death toll rose to 4.22 percent and the injury rate rose to 3.7 percent. Compared to the previous year, the number of motorcycle accidents has increased by 15.69 percent and the death toll has increased by 54.61 percent in 2020. Where is the end of this death procession? Ordinary students have been protesting in the streets demanding safe roads. Safe road models are created in television round table discussions. Journalists conducted public awareness programmes for the passers-by on the road. Page after page of the newspaper continue to be opinions, research, etc. for safe roads. Will the road be safe only if people are aware? Or is there mismanagement of the state?



Three passengers of the same family of a CNG-powered autorickshaw were killed when a bus hit them at Matuail in the capital's Jatrabari recently. Workers, students and journalists marched in this death procession. The country's meritorious resources are being crushed on the road. Why the silence of the state?



Demanding safe roads, the students chanted slogans like 'Wake up, wake up, student society is awake', 'We want justice', 'If anything happens to my brother, fire will burn in every house'. Their slogans paint a picture of mismanagement on the road.



Students of several educational institutions have distributed leaflets to the public in Rampura demanding 11 points including establishment of safe roads. Among their demands is to bring to justice the murders of Naeem and Mainuddin, victims of brutal structural killings on the road. Their families must be properly compensated.



Foot overbridges will have to be constructed for pedestrian crossing in the area adjacent to Gulistan and Rampura bridges. Halfpass of students in all public transport across the country has to be ensured with official notification. No time or day can be fixed for the half-pass. Extended bus fares will have to be withdrawn.



The number of BRTC buses on all routes needs to be increased. Strict action should be taken against the employer for fitness and unlicensed vehicles and unlicensed drivers. Increasing the number of traffic police on crowded roads including ensuring traffic lights on all roads, zebra crossings are also important. We have to take effective measures against bribery and corruption of traffic police.



In order to stop the reckless competition between the buses, one bus on one route policy should be introduced. Employees need to confirm their employment - identity card. Contract-based appointments must be canceled. Instead of providing buses on contract basis, the entire transport system has to be streamlined on ticket and counter basis. Restrooms and toilets should be provided for the workers.



The working hours of the driver should not be more than 8 hours in a row. Each bus should have 2 drivers and 2 assistants. Adequate bus terminal needs to be constructed. Transport workers need to be properly trained. The road transport law needs to be reformed and its implementation ensured with the views of passenger-transport workers and government representatives.



Trucks, garbage trucks and other heavy vehicles should be allowed to travel from 12 noon to 5 am. Effective initiatives need to be taken across the society to eradicate drug addiction. Regular dope tests and counseling should be arranged for driver-assistants. None of the 11-point demands of the students to prevent road accidents is unreasonable.





Analysing the causes of road accidents, it can be seen that road accidents are caused due to reckless speed, dangerous overtaking, errors on the road, vehicles without fitness, carelessness of passengers and pedestrians, driver incompetence etc.



According to the World Bank, the cost of road construction is higher in Bangladesh than in the rest of the world. But sadly the roads of Bangladesh have become a death risk for the people. So why are roads not improved?



Corruption must be stopped first for the welfare of the people. At the same time, if corruption and irregularities are not stopped in the road repair work, the mismanagement of the road will continue. Separate sidewalks should be made for them by stopping the movement of low speed vehicles on the highway. Road dividers should be constructed on all highways in phases. Extortion on public transport must be stopped.



Railways and waterways need to be repaired and expanded to reduce the pressure on roads. Sustainable transportation strategies need to be formulated and implemented. It is the responsibility and duty of the state to stop the death procession on the road.

Rasheduzzaman Rashed,

Essayist and columnist.











The Road Safety Foundation, after analysing data from various media outlets, said that there were 456 road accidents in the country in March this year. It killed 579 people and injured 648 others. Among the dead were 61 women. Of the total people killed, 38.52 percent were motorcyclists. Motorcycle accident rate is 36.42 percent. Then there are pedestrians. 26.50 percent pedestrians were killed in the accident. 