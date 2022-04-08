

Women’s forehead dots: None of police’s business



The ugly incident drew global reactions from Bangladeshis -- women and men alike -- on Facebook. Sraboni Endow Chowdhury, my college peer and a writer reacted instantly to the unpleasant incident from the Canadian city of Winnipeg by updating her profile picture with a big red dot shining brightly on her forehead. Her red dot matched with herred-coloured saree. A Dhaka University graduate, Sraboni also delivered a powerful message to her Facebook friends and followers in just a few words in Bengali stamped on her face in the picture right below her power glasses: "We all must wear coloured dots on our foreheads to express our solidarity. Let it be the language of our protests."



Over 2,000 kilometres away from Winnipeg, Lizi Rahman, another friend of mine who is also an accomplished writer, did the same thing. She lives in New York City. She too updated her Facebook profile picture after the incident. Her picture also has a clearly visible red dot between her eyebrows. And she too left a similar message while updating her Facebook status: "I posted this picture expressing my solidarity with the dot."



Like Sraboni and Lizi, many Bangladeshi women not just in Bangladesh but around the world updated their profile pictures throughout this past weekend expressing their solidarity with the harassed college professor and at the same time asserting their right to continue to wear coloured dots on their foreheads whenever they choose to. Many others on social media, men included, condemned the incident and demanded prosecution of the police constable.



Like all other days, Lata Samaddar who teaches theatre and media studies at Tejgaon College, was on her way to work on Saturday. Suddenly a motorbike-riding police constable intercepted her in Farmgate area and asked her why she wore dot on her forehead even though there is no such law in Bangladesh that prevents Bangladeshi women from doing so. When she objected to his conduct, the man hurled insults and hurt her with his motorbike.



Actress-turned-politician Suborna Mostafa hit the nail on the head when she asked in the parliament under which law the women of Bangladesh were not allowed to wear dots on their foreheads. The incident was so offensive that it sparked street protests almost immediately in Dhaka and protesters demanded dismissal of the constable from job and his prosecution for harassing the college professor. An organization gave authorities 48 hours to identify the police officer or face mass protests.



The public pressure did work. Even though initially unable to find one of their own who did the mischief, police identified the constable who harassed Lata Samaddar in just about two days. His name is Nazmul Tarek who has done a considerable harm to the Police Department of Bangladesh. The untoward incident has put the department in the dock. The harassment of a college professor by a constable without any reason has exposed the institutional weaknesses of Bangladesh's Police Department. The incident may very well fall into the category of a hate crime.



Let us take a closer look at the whole thing. First of all, this is a man who has either no knowledge of Bangladeshi law or he abused it wilfully in broad daylight in front of scores of Bangladeshi citizens. Secondly, if he had a minimum respect for professionalism, he would immediately confess his offensive behaviour to his superiors and apologize to Lata Samaddar. And thirdly, when one of their own behaved with a college professor in such a reprehensible manner, what took so long--two full days--for the Police Department of Bangladesh to identify him?



Frankly speaking, Bangladesh police service has not been properly reformed in keeping with the hopes and aspirations of an independent nation. Bangladesh still has pretty much the colonial-era police force with a colonial-era mentality. Some police officers like Nazmul Tarek think that they are above the law and thus they neglect to do their job by the book. They think that the law is only for the people to obey, not for them. Police officers like him are a disgrace for the department which owes an apology to the nation for his reprehensible conduct.



As known from several sources, Constable Nazmul Tarek was serving under the Protection Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. However, instead of protection, as reported by multiple media outlets of Bangladesh, he attempted to hurt the college teacher with his motorbike showing an utter disregard for his assigned responsibility and the reputation of the entire Police Department of Bangladesh. As expected, he has been suspended and a committee formed to investigate the incident and submit a report within three business days.



However, many social media activists have already expressed their suspicions about the fairness of the investigation by police officers about one of their own. Some are candidly saying that Constable Nazmul Tarek may be declared "mentally unstable" at the end of the investigation which will allow him to go scot-free even after committing such a despicable act with a college professor. "We have trust in the trial process of the country but the past experiences are unfortunately not very pleasant," they remarked on social media.



Constable Nazmul Tarek was not the only bad apple within the police force of Bangladesh. Some other police officers also significantly damaged the reputation of Bangladesh police previously by involving themselves in a range of criminal and disgraceful activities. There may still be many more bad apples like him within the police force. Several years ago, police sought tips from me even after knowing that I was a senior journalist of Bangladesh when I went to a police station in Dhaka to register an accident case after a bus hit my vehicle that had clearly visible press stickers on its both front and rear windshields. However, I also came across some highly professional police officers during my stay in Dhaka in 2012-15.



In every community, the role of police is to provide protection and service to the people, not to harass or insult them or attempt to run their motorbikes over their feet as did Constable Nazmul Tarek in the Farmgate neighbourhood of Dhaka just a few days ago. In their mission statement, Canada's Toronto Police Service has declared: "We have all made a commitment to serve and protect the people of Toronto." Every vehicle of Toronto Police has their slogan--"To Serve and Protect"--written clearly on both sides and they fulfil their commitment every day. What is the commitment of Bangladesh police?



The forehead dot or "bindi" is an age-old tradition of Indian subcontinent that dates back to the third and fourth centuries. Many years ago, married women used to wear these beautiful coloured dots on their foreheads. But nowadays it has become popular among women of all ages as a mark of beauty. These "bindis" which are available in different shapes, sizes and colours, have long been part of Bangladeshi culture and women in Bangladesh regardless of their religion wear these dots on their foreheads to adorn themselves.



In Pakistan, these dots or "bindis" are also worn my some Muslim girls during the celebration of Eid festivals. "Bindis" are popular outside the Indian subcontinent as well. Many Southeast Asian women also wear them for decorative purposes without any religious or cultural reasons. Immigrants from Indian subcontinent introduced decorative and ornamental "bindis" to different parts of the world. International celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani and many others have been seen wearing these dots as well.



Bangladesh's Lata Samaddar wore a similar dot on her forehead last Saturday before coming to work just like millions of other women across South Asia and beyond. That was absolutely her personal choice or liberty! No one, no police officer, no magistrate, not even the state of Bangladesh had any power to interfere with her right or freedom to wear a dot on her own forehead for a simple reason --there is no such law that prevented her from doing so.



However, a constable crossed a red line when he dangerously went beyond the purview of law for imposing his own personal will on her lifestyle. Bangladesh Police Department which stands for discipline and security as clearly stated on its own website here failed on both counts. This incident showcased a terrible lack of discipline of police as well as security to citizens.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist







