Prep meet on Pahela Baishakh held in Pabna



A preparatory meeting on Pahela Baishakh and Bangla New Year-1429 going on in the DC office conference room in Pabna Town on Wednesday. photo: observer

The meeting was organized in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) office. DC Biswas Rashel Hossain chaired the meeting.

Among others, Additional DC Afroza Akhtar, Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, Sangbad Patra Parishad President Abdul Matin Khan, BSS Representative Rafiqul Islam Suite, Freedom Fighter Chandan Kumar Chakraborty, Habibur Rahman, Jail Superintendent Shah Alam Khan, Information Officer Shamiul Islam, Police Inspector Ashrafuzzaman, BSIC Deputy Manager Rafiqul Islam, District Cultural Officer Marufa Manjari Khan Soumi, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Akhter Raina, Pabna Municipality Engineer Obaidul Haque, and Principal Sujan Mahmud were present at the meeting.

The meeting has taken various programmes including colourful rally, debate competition, quiz competition, cultural event, etc.

The rally will start from Swadhinata Chattar at 9am and will end at the district administration office. Cultural and award-giving programme will be held at District Shilpakala Academy in the morning.

