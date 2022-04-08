Kishoreganj journos get  aid from PM’s fund

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 7: A total of 21 local journalists received Covid-19 incentive cheques from Prime Minister's special fund in the district on Wednesday.

A meeting was arranged in the collectorate conference room On the occasion.

It was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Shamim Alam as chief guest.

Among others, Additional DC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, ADC (Revenue) Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique, District Information Officer Md Shamsul Hoque, Press Club's Convener Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, and Channel-I News Editor Chakar Malitha were present.

Cheques were handed over by the DC.









