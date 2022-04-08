Video
Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bandarban, Jamalpur and Tangail, on Wednesday.
LAMA, BANDARBAN: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Matamuhuri River in Lama Upazila of the district on Wednesday after two days of his missing.
 The deceased was identified as Sumon Karmaker, son of Suresh Karmaker, a resident of Boro Nunarbil area under Lama Municipality. He was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.
Jhunu Karmakar, mother of the deceased, said her son went out of the house on Monday night to visit his friend's home. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body floating in the river on Wednesday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bandarban Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
He was the only toiler in the family, the deceased's mother further said.
Officer-in-Charge of Lama Police Station (PS) Shohidul Islam Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken after investigation in this connection.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a toilet in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Momotaj Begum, 26, wife of Abdul Gani, a resident of Aramnagar Bazar area in the upazila.
Police sources said Momotaj Begum was married to Abdul Gani seven months back. The couple had often been locked into quarrels over various issues since the marriage.
However, locals spotted the body of the housewife in the toilet of the house on Wednesday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body of Momotaj Begum and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Sarishabari PS Ariful Islam confirmed the incident.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from a forest in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as China Akhter, 30, daughter of Yad Ali, a resident of Bangshinagar Village under Banshtail Union in the upazila.
Police sources said China Akhter went missing from her house after Iftar on Monday.
Later, locals spotted her throat-slit body in the Gajari Forest near her house at around 11am on Wednesday and informed police.   
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Banshtail Police Outpost In-Charge Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


