Sholakia Eidgah Committee meet held

KISHOREAGANJ, Apr 7: To hold the 195th Jamaat of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitre, the preparatory meeting of the managing committee of historic Solakia Eidgah was held in the district on Wednesday.

The meeting was arranged in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office. It was presided over by DC Mohammad Shamim Alam.

Superintendent of Police Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District Awami League President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan, Zilla Prishad Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Abdullah, Local Government's Deputy Director Md Habibur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Johirul Islam Talukder, and Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia spoke at the meeting.









