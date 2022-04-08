Thrust on innovating new crop varieties to ensure food security

MANIKGANJ, Apr 7: Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, has said the country needs to increase food production by innovating new crop varieties in the agricultural sector to ensure food security of all including newborns of every year.

"Bangladesh is a densely populated country. Every year, more than two millions newborn babies are adding to the population. To ensure their food security, we have to innovate new varieties in the agricultural sector. We need to increase food production as the agricultural land in the country is reduced," the minister said.

Minister Dr Razzaque told this on Thursday morning while visiting an exhibition plot of BRI-92, a new variety of rice, at Kashimnagar under Singair Upazila in the district.

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Director General Md Benazir Alam, Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Latif, District DAE Deputy Director Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah, Singair Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dipon Debnath and Upazila Agriculture Officer Tipu Sultan, among others, were also present at the exhibition.

It is mentionable that, BRI-92 will produce one mound (40 kilograms) of paddy in each decimal.













