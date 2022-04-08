Video
Woman ‘commits suicide’ at Kulaura

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondent

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 7: A young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kulaura Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.  
Deceased Morshed Akhter Sathi, 18, was the wife of Jamal Mia, a resident of Koraigram Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Mujibur Rahman of Prithimpasha Union in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Harunur Rashid said Sathi hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at dawn following a quarrel with her husband over family issues.
Sensing the matter, the family members informed this to the law enforcers.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Kulaura PS.
However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband Jamal Mia for questioning in this connection, the SI added.


