Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:36 PM
Home Countryside

Two smugglers held with touchstone in Dinajpur

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Apr 7: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two smugglers along with a 79kg-weighted touchstone statue in the district town on Wednesday night.
The detained men are Ranjit Das, 50, and Wahidur Rahman, 48, residents of Block No. 5 in the town.  
RAB sources said acting on a tip off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gunjabari area of the district town area at around 10pm, and arrested the duo along with the touchstone statue worth about Tk 64 lakh.
During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in smuggling touchstone statue to other countries.
However, a case has been filed with Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station in this connection.


