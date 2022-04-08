Two electrocuted in Mymensingh, Noakhali

Two people including a madrasa student have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Noakhali, in two days.

MYMENSINGH: A member of Bangladesh Navy was electrocuted and his brother received injuries in Muktagacha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Israfil Hossain, 25, son of Nazrul Islam of Bahenga Konagaon Village under Baragram Union in the upazila. He worked at Bangladesh Navy at Patenga in Chattogram.

Police and local sources said Israfil Hossain came to his village home on vacation a few days back.

However, he came in contact with live electricity in the morning while he was installing electric pea wires at his cattle farm in the area, which left him critically injured.

His elder brother Sahinul Islam Shaheen, 30, was also injured as he tried to rescue Israfil.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Muktagacha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Israfil Hossain dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muktagacha Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain, 20, son of Abdul Jalil Bacchu, a resident of Ward No. 1 Char Aminul Haque Village under Char Wapda Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Al Amin Dakhil Madrasa in the area.

Police and local sources said Rakib came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was repairing an electric pump for irrigation near his house, which left him dead on the spot.

Later, his body was buried without an autopsy as there was no complaint filed from the family members.

Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident.









