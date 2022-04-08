Four murdered in four districts

Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Munshiganj, Madaripur and Dinajpur, in four days.

MYMENSINGH: A youth was stabbed to death by some unknown miscreants in the city on Wednesday night.

Deceased Sharif Ahmed was the son of Malik Shaheed Mia, owner of Chowdhury Clinic in the area.

Police and local sources said a gang of miscreants stabbed Sharif when he was walking in Charpara area at night. The gang, later, fled away leaving him critically injured.

Local rescued the injured and rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to collect CCTV footage to identify the killers.

Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Jahirul Islam confirmed the incident.

MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was hacked to death and another injured over previous enmity in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Mizan Khan, 22, son of Mohammad Ali Akber, a resident of Purba Sumar Dhalikandi Village under Adhara Union in the upazila.

The injured is Abdur Rahman, 21, a resident of the same area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mizan and Abdur Rahman used to guard their potato field in the area at night.

However, they were sleeping at a hut beside the potato field at around 1:30am on Tuesday.

At that time, a group of people from local Miji Community attacked them over previous enmity, and started hacking the duo indiscriminately, leaving Mizan dead on the spot and Abdur Rahman critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured was admitted to Munshiganj General Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj PS Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A housewife was murdered by her husband in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Ayesha Akhter, 30, was the second wife of Rezzak Talukder, a resident of Charshyamail Village under Shibchar union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rezzak Talukder had often been locked into altercations with his wife Ayesha Akhter over family issues. Both of them suspected that they might have involved in extramarital affairs.

However, Ayesha Akhter was talking on her mobile phone on Monday evening. Rezzak Talukder asked her with whom she was talking to. As she refused to tell him, Rezzak stabbed his wife with a scissor on his belly out of anger, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband Rezzak from Charshyamail area on Tuesday morning.

The arrested confessed of killing Ayesha Akhter during primary interrogation.

Assistant Superintend of police (Shibchar Circle) Md Anisur Rahman and Shibchar PS OC Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was strangled by his classmate in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Twish Chandra Roy, 14, was a resident of Chakrampur area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Twish and Bappi Chandra Roy were classmates. Bappi was in love with Twish's cousin. He took Twish to a bamboo garden on Sunday evening and told him the matter.

Hearing this, Twish got angry. They locked into a clash following this. At one stage, Bappi strangled Twish with a towel there and fled away.

Later, locals spotted the body of Twish at the bamboo garden at around 9:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Bappi from his residence at night out of suspicion.

He confessed of killing Twish during preliminary interrogation.

The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Dinajpur Sadar PS on Monday morning in this connection.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Monday.

Dinajpur Kotwali PS Inspector (Investigation) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.







