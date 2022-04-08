Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 April, 2022, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four murdered in four districts

Published : Friday, 8 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Munshiganj, Madaripur and Dinajpur, in four days.
MYMENSINGH: A youth was stabbed to death by some unknown miscreants in the city on Wednesday night.
Deceased Sharif Ahmed was the son of Malik Shaheed Mia, owner of Chowdhury Clinic in the area.
Police and local sources said a gang of miscreants stabbed Sharif when he was walking in Charpara area at night. The gang, later, fled away leaving him critically injured.
Local rescued the injured and rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.     
However, the law enforcers are trying to collect CCTV footage to identify the killers.
Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Jahirul Islam confirmed the incident.
MUNSHIGANJ: A young man was hacked to death and another injured over previous enmity in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Md Mizan Khan, 22, son of Mohammad Ali Akber, a resident of Purba Sumar Dhalikandi Village under Adhara Union in the upazila.
The injured is Abdur Rahman, 21, a resident of the same area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Mizan and Abdur Rahman used to guard their potato field in the area at night.
However, they were sleeping at a hut beside the potato field at around 1:30am on Tuesday.
At that time, a group of people from local Miji Community attacked them over previous enmity, and started hacking the duo indiscriminately, leaving Mizan dead on the spot and Abdur Rahman critically injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The injured was admitted to Munshiganj General Hospital in critical condition.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj PS Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A housewife was murdered by her husband in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Ayesha Akhter, 30, was the second wife of Rezzak Talukder, a resident of Charshyamail Village under Shibchar union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rezzak Talukder had often been locked into altercations with his wife Ayesha Akhter over family issues. Both of them suspected that they might have involved in extramarital affairs.
However, Ayesha Akhter was talking on her mobile phone on Monday evening. Rezzak Talukder asked her with whom she was talking to. As she refused to tell him, Rezzak stabbed his wife with a scissor on his belly out of anger, leaving her dead on the spot.  
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband Rezzak from Charshyamail area on Tuesday morning.
The arrested confessed of killing Ayesha Akhter during primary interrogation.
Assistant Superintend of police (Shibchar Circle) Md Anisur Rahman and Shibchar PS OC Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.      
DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was strangled by his classmate in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Twish Chandra Roy, 14, was a resident of Chakrampur area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Twish and Bappi Chandra Roy were classmates. Bappi was in love with Twish's cousin. He took Twish to a bamboo garden on Sunday evening and told him the matter.
Hearing this, Twish got angry. They locked into a clash following this. At one stage, Bappi strangled Twish with a towel there and fled away.
Later, locals spotted the body of Twish at the bamboo garden at around 9:30pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Bappi from his residence at night out of suspicion.
He confessed of killing Twish during preliminary interrogation.
The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Dinajpur Sadar PS on Monday morning in this connection.
However, the arrested was produced before the court on Monday.
Dinajpur Kotwali PS Inspector (Investigation) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prep meet on Pahela Baishakh held in Pabna
Kishoreganj journos get  aid from PM’s fund
Three found dead in 3 dists
Sholakia Eidgah Committee meet held
Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, as chief guest,
Thrust on innovating new crop varieties to ensure food security
Woman ‘commits suicide’ at Kulaura
Two smugglers held with touchstone in Dinajpur


Latest News
Youth electrocuted in Sirajganj
Govt forms cell to punish opposition before polls: BNP
Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-confidence vote
Bus strike called off in Rangpur
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica
Momen reiterates govt's commitment to ensure autistic people's social participation
30 killed after missile strike on Kramatorsk Railway Station: Ukraine
No decision yet on full festival bonus to pvt school teachers: Dipu Moni
Two killed by miscreants attack in Faridpur
Trawler sinks in Gojaria River: 2 dead, 3 missing
Most Read News
"Will defend our interests," says Russia
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
US warns India against aligning with Russia
Talks with US envoy held to bring killer Rashed Chy: Anisul
BB to release new notes of Tk 23,000cr ahead of Eid
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
China launches new satellite for earth observation
India reports 1st case of coronavirus variant XE
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft